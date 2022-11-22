Dealers discuss 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference highlights

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference delivered a terrific blend of dealers, vendors and speakers in Orlando. The three days were booked with speaking sessions, networking receptions and an awards ceremony.

It was great to see interaction between spokespeople and dealers, both during and after speaking sessions. Alex Reyes, business manager at Broward Motorsports, expressed his appreciation to consult with speakers one-on-one throughout the conference. “The Accelerate Conference is really a game changer because it’s intimate,” he said.

Dealers speak one-on-one with vendors during a networking reception.

While the six rooms booked for the event were continuously buzzing, time set aside for networking provided dealers the opportunity to approach fellow dealers and converse as well. “You can actually have real conversations with people,” Reyes said.

He was also impressed by the vendor turnout. “I feel like there was a significant presence this year.” He valued the opportunity to build relationships with the vendors in person. “Sharing insight, best practices and future excitements – that was my favorite aspect by far,” he said.

Dealer speaks with NPA vendor.

While interviewing the owner of Durango Harley-Davidson, Trevor Bird, about an upcoming motorcycle rally, Madelyn asked Bird to share his experience at the conference that he and his wife Catie Bird attended.

Like Reyes, he was sure to highlight the networking opportunities that the conference provided. He also enjoyed the awards ceremony and joining other dealers as they applauded the 40 Under 40, Women With Spark and Best In Class honorees.

Dealers mingle during an evening networking reception.

“The biggest takeaway was the economic update and having the economist come in from the U.S. chamber of commerce and reinforce the potential volatility that people in the powersports industry might face over the next year or two.”

Bird's reference is to keynote speaker Curtis Dubay, who spoke to dealers about the current economic status and where it is headed. Dubay was one of 10 speakers who shared their insight on relevant industry topics such as F&I growth, service department growth and aftermarket parts growth. Dealers were able to ask questions during the sessions, creating an engaging and energized environment.

Mark Sheffield discusses methods to maximize profitability in the service department.

After the interactive conference concluded, dealers were sure to take a stack of business cards with the names of new industry connections, newfound concepts and knowledge home with them from Orlando.

Dealers enjoy the evening reception after a day filled with numerous speaking sessions.