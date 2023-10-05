PSB launches Accelerate Conference registration giveaway

Powersports Business has launched its 2023 Accelerate Conference giveaway, offering two complimentary dealer registrations to one winner. The giveaway winner will be announced on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Two complimentary registrations will be provided and travel and hotel accommodations are not included. The deadline to enter is Wednesday, Oct. 11. If registration has already been purchased by the giveaway winner, two full refunds will be provided for the previously purchased total amount.

Details to enter the giveaway can be found on our Facebook and LinkedIn pages. Visit either social media platform to enter so we can connect with you Nov. 5-7 in Dallas, Texas!

