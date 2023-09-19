PSB releases 2023 Accelerate Conference details

The Powersports Business team is excited to share more details about the upcoming Accelerate Conference, which will be held in Dallas, Texas at the Westin Galleria, Nov. 5-7.

Following the awards ceremony on day two, when we will honor the 40 Under 40, Women With Spark, and Best-In-Class winners, speakers are lined up to enlighten and educate dealers about how to overcome challenges within the dealership and become a more effective leader.

Day three of the conference will include a session about the importance of emotional intelligence as a leader and communicator, and how it can lead to engaged, productive and committed employees. Mark Sheffield will then discuss how to retain talent within the dealership by promoting staff strategically. Boosting profit in the service department is consistently relevant, so industry consultant and trainer, Steve Jones, will share methods to maximize technician work time and elevate performance in this department.

The afternoon will conclude with a roundtable discussion with industry experts about the F&I department and a speaking session about how to manage distribution challenges.

Click on the image below to view the full agenda:

Click on the image above to view the full 2023 Accelerate Conference agenda.

The 2023 Accelerate Conference is sponsored by:

Advertisement