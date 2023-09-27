PSB shares speaker lineup for the must-attend Accelerate Conference

Powersports Business has finalized the agenda for its 2023 Accelerate Conference slated Nov. 5-7 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas.

The Accelerate Conference is the only event of its kind where top powersports dealers and industry leaders take the stage to share proven strategies and best practices that have fueled and driven their business growth and profitability. Besides the robust educational sessions offered, this year’s event includes a Powersports Business Honors Award Program and Reception recognizing “40 Under 40” emerging leaders; Women with Spark; plus the Best in Class Dealerships. The Accelerate Conference provides a tremendous opportunity to connect and network with top leaders throughout the entire powersports industry. –Powersports Business Editor-in-Chief Brendan Baker

Sunday:

The Accelerate Conference kicks off Sunday, November 5 at 4 p.m. with an opening session featuring an exchange among top industry trailblazers, followed by a welcome networking and reception hosted by Platinum Sponsors Podium, Synchrony and Torque Group.

Monday:

Monday morning’s opening keynote session addresses “The Economy in Motion: Decoding Trends and Projections,” presented by Chief Economist Curtis Dubay of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. A returning, top-ranked speaker from the 2022 Accelerate Conference, Dubay will tackle the current state of the economy, where it’s headed into 2024 and projections for 2025. In addition, he’ll address potential policy changes in Washington, the impact of the 2024 elections and more.

“Redefining the Buying Experience: Building Customer Loyalty at Every Touchpoint,” is moderated by Susan Medrano, SVP and General Manager of Outdoors at Synchrony who will lead a panel discussion featuring industry experts and retailers. The session addresses credit decision strategies, best practices to drive service in a period of waning consumer confidence, plus hiring and training tactics, and more.

“The ROI of Online Reviews,” presented by Alex Romero of Podium, includes top practices for enhancing a retailer’s online presence and conversion rate through the power of online reviews. The session focuses on how businesses can strategically drive and boost website traffic, cultivate trust within the local community and leverage consumer behavior and insights to deliver a competitive edge.

The afternoon wraps with three additional seminars, including “Dealership Valuation & Wealth Building Strategies” presented by Courtney Bernhard and George Choconas of Performance Brokerage Services, along with Brad Stanek and Paulina Matel of Morgan Stanley; “Boosting Profits through F&I Synergy” and “Your People are Your Greatest Currency,” the latter two presented by industry F & I guru Rob Greenwald of Power Sport Solutions.

Tuesday:

Tuesday’s opener, “Mastering Emotionally Intelligent Leadership,” is presented by Stephen Barth, who addresses what the buzzword “emotional intelligence” is all about and why it has gained growing acceptance in leadership, with detailed strategies for deployment within your organization.

Industry veteran Mark Sheffield of Woods Cycle Country, Spader Group, NPDA will present “Strategic Staffing: Advocating for Purposeful Advancement.” Attendees will learn how top retailers retain top employees and build for a long-term dealership journey through proven HR strategies.

Renowned industry consultant and trainer Steve Jones of SJ Consulting presents “Make Money in Your Service Department” to help executives gauge and optimize profitability.

A lively roundtable of industry leaders will address the “Financial Evolution,” including how to navigate the changing tides of dealership finance, the effects of emerging technologies on F&I, lead qualification strategies, risk assessment and more, followed by an interactive Q & A session. Powersports Business Editor-in-Chief Brendan Baker moderates the panel, including John Warner, VP of national accounts and business development, 700 Credit; Rob Hefner, president, Rider’s Advantage; Zach Materne, commercial property/casual risk consultant, APIAR Commercial Risk Management; and Mark Sheffield, Woods Cycle Country, Spader Group, NPDA.

The final Accelerate Conference session is all about “Optimizing Distribution to Empower Your Dealership.” This panel discussion featuring manufacturer reps, distribution experts, and dealer advisors, gives insight into the distribution channel. The panel will dive into distributor-dealer relationships, discover avenues for improvement, and address challenges for mutual benefit.

To register or for more information, including sponsorship opportunities for the 2023 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, visit Powersports Business Accelerate Conference.

The 2023 Accelerate Conference is sponsored by:

Platinum: Podium, Synchrony, Torque Group

Gold: Apiar Commercial Risk Management, Credit Apps, Dealership Performance 360, MotoTV, National Powersports Auctions (NPA), Riders Advantage, Speed Leasing, Volcon ePowersports

Silver: 700 Credit, AppOne, Car Wars by Call Box, Cycle Trader, ZiiDMS, Morgan Stanley, Performance Brokerage Services, Protective Asset Protection, Rollick, Sheffield Financial