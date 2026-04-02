Octane Lending and Suzuki Motor USA are deepening their long-standing relationship with a move aimed squarely at helping dealers capture more deals in-house.

Effective April 1, Suzuki dealers nationwide now have access to full-spectrum financing — including prime customers — through Octane’s in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial. (Photo: Suzuki/Octane)

Effective April 1, Suzuki dealers nationwide now have access to full-spectrum financing — including prime customers — through Octane’s in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial.

The expansion marks a notable shift for Octane, which built its reputation serving non-prime and near-prime customers, and positions the fintech as a more direct competitor to traditional banks and OEM captive finance arms.

Broader financing, fewer lost deals

Under the new agreement, Suzuki dealers can offer financing across the full credit spectrum, from subprime to prime, through a single platform. For dealers, that means fewer deals walking out the door to outside lenders and a more streamlined F&I process.

“For nearly ten years, Suzuki has been a strong partner for Octane,” says Jon Vestal, EVP and general manager of recreational lending at Octane. “Together, we’re supporting Suzuki dealers and customers by unlocking the power of financial products with our seamless buying experience.”

Suzuki echoed the sales impact of the move.

One platform, full lifecycle control

The partnership leverages Octane’s vertically integrated financing model:

Roadrunner Financial will originate and fund the loans

Roadrunner Account Services will handle servicing and customer support

Dealers will utilize Octane’s digital platform for prequalification, contracting, and closing

The result is a more consistent experience from application through loan servicing, with fewer handoffs and faster approvals.

For dealers, the operational upside is clear: quicker prequalification, faster deal flow, and improved control over financing, particularly for prime buyers who might otherwise secure loans through outside banks.

Strategic play for growth

The move also signals Octane’s continued evolution from a niche lender into a full-scale financing partner for OEMs. Since its founding in 2014, Octane has originated more than $8 billion in loans and now works with 50 OEM partners and more than 4,000 dealers. The company reported 29% growth in originations in 2025 and has achieved GAAP profitability for three consecutive years.

By expanding into prime lending, Octane not only broadens its addressable market but also improves overall portfolio quality and strengthens its position in securitization and capital markets.

Dealer takeaway

For Suzuki dealers, the expanded partnership is less about finance theory and more about closing more deals. With one lender now able to serve nearly every customer profile, dealers can reduce friction in the F&I office, improve approval rates, and keep more transactions under their own roof; a critical advantage as affordability and financing availability continue to shape buying decisions in powersports.

In a market where every deal counts, having full-spectrum financing in one place could be the difference between a lost opportunity and a unit out the door.