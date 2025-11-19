Huntington, Octane team up on one-stop OPE financing platform

Huntington Bank and Octane have launched an integrated financing platform designed to streamline lending for outdoor power equipment (OPE) OEMs, dealers and customers.

For participating mower and OPE OEMs, the partnership is positioned as a way to strengthen dealer networks and improve retail conversion by offering promotional financing programs and instant digital approvals. (Image: Huntington Bank/Octane Lending)

The collaboration pairs Huntington’s prime financing with Octane’s near-prime lending through Roadrunner Financial, giving dealers a full-spectrum solution on a single platform.

For participating mower and OPE OEMs, the partnership is positioned as a way to strengthen dealer networks and improve retail conversion by offering promotional financing programs and instant digital approvals.

Dealers can plug Octane’s soft-pull prequalification tools into their existing CRM and marketing systems to reach more in-market buyers. Octane’s latest dealer portal consolidates all financing options, allowing stores to customize terms and move from prequalification to closing within a single workflow.

On the consumer side, buyers gain greater control with digital tools to check their buying power, upload documents, and manage loans.

Executives from both companies say the move brings speed, transparency, and a better customer experience to a segment that still relies heavily on manual processes.

Huntington Distribution Finance President Jay Deverell said the combined offering connects the bank’s commercial and consumer lending capabilities “from the factory floor all the way to the consumer.”

The companies say the new platform is now available to select OEM partners in the outdoor power equipment sector.