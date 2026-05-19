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HISUN promotes Jamie Cheek to senior vice president

The StaffMay 19, 2026

HISUN Motors USA announced the promotion of Jamie Cheek to senior vice president, saying the move recognizes his contributions to key partner relationships and commercial initiatives across the business.

Jamie Cheek previously served as vice president of sales for Cardo Systems until moving to HISUN in 2020. (Photo: HISUN)

Since joining HISUN, Cheek has worked across multiple areas of the organization, supporting major sales channels, partner relationships, and ongoing business initiatives during a period of continued growth and expansion in the U.S. market.

In his new role, Cheek will focus on supporting strategic partner relationships, commercial initiatives, and business development efforts tied to key accounts and growth opportunities.

“Jamie has been closely involved with a number of important partner relationships and commercial initiatives across the business,” says HISUN CEO King Dai. “This promotion reflects his continued role in supporting those efforts as we move forward.”

Cheek previously served as vice president of sales for Cardo Systems until moving to HISUN in 2020. Cheek says he’s eager to start his new role and continue to help the company’s ascent.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to support our partners and customers while helping pursue strategic initiatives and growth opportunities across the business,” says Cheek.

HISUN Motors USA says the promotion aligns with its broader effort to strengthen alignment across product, marketing, sales, operations, and strategic partner development, supporting a more structured, scalable approach to growth.

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The StaffMay 19, 2026

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