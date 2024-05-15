HISUN reveals new UTV lineup for Lowe’s

HISUN Motors USA recently unveiled two new UTVs that will be available exclusively at Lowe’s. The AXIS X550 and XS750 mark a milestone in the company’s initiative to provide reliable machines designed to meet the demands of everyday use.

The AXIS XS750 features a DOHC engine and 4WD, along with several other standard features. (Photos: HISUN Motors USA)

The AXIS X550 boasts a SOHC engine, while the XS750 features a DOHC engine. Each model has a versatile 4-wheel drive system, adjustable nitrogen-assisted shocks, and dual A-arm front and rear suspensions. The new machines also feature all-terrain 6-ply tires, 14″ premium black alloy wheels, a 3,500lb nylon rope winch, and 1,500 lbs. of towing capacity, allowing them to tackle even the most demanding jobs.

The XS750 comes standard with a keyless push start and electric power steering (EPS). Both models offer front and rear cameras, a scratch-resistant poly windshield, half poly doors, and LED headlights and taillights, ensuring convenience and safety. Riders can seamlessly stay connected with dual 10-inch color touch screens that feature Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, FM/AM Radio, and integrated door speakers.

The X550 model comes with an SOHC engine and is priced at $9,999. Both UTVs will be sold exclusively at Lowe’s.

Ryan Daugherty, senior vice president of HISUN Motors USA, comments about the new launch: “With the AXIS X550 and XS750, we’re thrilled to offer standard premium features and advanced technology not found on any other models in the market, priced at $9,999 (X550) and $11,999 (XS750).”

Jason Sun, CEO of HISUN Motors USA, adds: “We are committed to delivering exceptional quality and performance in all of our products. The AXIS X550 and XS750 embody this commitment, offering reliability, versatility, and customization options that exceed expectations.”

The AXIS X550 and XS750 lineup will be sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores and available in red, nardo gray, and True Timber camo.