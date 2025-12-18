Octane Raises $100M in Series F funding round

Fintech company Octane announced the close of a Series F funding round of $100 million in equity capital. The raise includes new equity capital to be used for growth initiatives, as well as amounts to be used for secondary share transfers.

The capital builds on Octane’s strong originations growth, letting the company accelerate market penetration and deepen its product offering for long-term success. Valar Ventures led the funding round with participation from Upper90, Huntington Bank, Camping World Holdings, Holler-Classic, and others. Before the Series F, Octane had raised a total of $242 million in equity funding since its inception, including its Series E, which closed in 2024.

“Building on our strong foundation, this capital allows us to move more quickly on key initiatives that will further differentiate us in existing markets and speed up our entrance into new ones,” says Jason Guss, co-founder and CEO of Octane.

Billy Libby, managing partner at Upper90, added: “It’s been impressive to watch Octane’s execution in becoming a clear leader in the powersports market. Now the company is scaling its proprietary underwriting engine and end-to-end technology platform as it expands into new markets and helps dealers grow their profits and deliver better financing experiences to consumers.”

In 2025, Octane launched several new products and technology enhancements, most notably its financing portal that provides efficient customer acquisition and closing processes for merchants, helping them reach more buyers and increase profitability. At the same time, customers can access simplified payment options, expedited question resolution, and increased flexibility within the customer portal.

Since its founding in 2014, Octane has originated over $7 billion in loans through its in-house lender Roadrunner Financial®, Inc., issued more than $4.7 billion in asset-backed securities, and has sold or committed to sell $3.3 billion of secured consumer loans since December 2023.