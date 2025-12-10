DealersFinance and InsuranceLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Adventure Lifestyle teams with Octane to launch new in-house finance program

The StaffDecember 10, 2025

Adventure Lifestyle is expanding its retail firepower with a new branded financing arm — Adventure Lifestyle Finance — built in partnership with fintech lender Octane. The program goes live this month across the company’s 20 Adventure Powersports and Adventure Marine stores, offering buyers exclusive financing options on new and pre-owned units.

The program goes live this month across the company’s 20 Adventure Powersports and Adventure Marine stores, offering buyers exclusive financing options on new and pre-owned units. (Image: Adventure Lifestyle Group/Octane)

Adventure Lifestyle says the move is designed to simplify the purchase process and boost accessibility at a time when interest rates and consumer hesitancy remain key industry hurdles.

“We are thrilled to partner with Octane to launch Adventure Lifestyle Finance,” says Kris Price, VP of Adventure Lifestyle. “This lets us enhance the customer experience with exclusive financing opportunities that make it easier than ever to own their next powersports vehicle. Every adventure should be accessible.”

Octane’s national sales manager, Josh Norton, said the partnership aligns with the company’s push to streamline the buying journey:

“At Octane, we understand the passion behind powersports ownership. This collaboration lets us deliver exceptional financing solutions and a seamless approval experience so customers can get out on the trails without delay.”

The rollout will be paired with dealership promotions designed to drive early adoption and boost year-end sales. Dealers within the Adventure Lifestyle network will begin offering competitive rates, flexible terms, and faster approvals through Octane’s digital platform.

Adventure Lifestyle operates 20 powersports dealerships and 11 Custom Truck Centers nationwide. For more information, visit adventurelifestyle.com.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffDecember 10, 2025

Related Articles

Powersports manufacturer seeks ‘stalking horse bid’ ahead of potential sale

December 2, 2025
Triumph's Holiday Party

Triumph dealers set to host nationwide holiday party Dec. 13

December 2, 2025
Lone Star Powersports in Texas

Dealership group keeps powersports passion alive in the Southwest

November 25, 2025
Moritz sees UTV sales rise

North Dakota dealer’s auto experience helps SxS sales surge

November 24, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.