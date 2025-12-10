Adventure Lifestyle is expanding its retail firepower with a new branded financing arm — Adventure Lifestyle Finance — built in partnership with fintech lender Octane. The program goes live this month across the company’s 20 Adventure Powersports and Adventure Marine stores, offering buyers exclusive financing options on new and pre-owned units.

The program goes live this month across the company’s 20 Adventure Powersports and Adventure Marine stores, offering buyers exclusive financing options on new and pre-owned units. (Image: Adventure Lifestyle Group/Octane)

Adventure Lifestyle says the move is designed to simplify the purchase process and boost accessibility at a time when interest rates and consumer hesitancy remain key industry hurdles.

“We are thrilled to partner with Octane to launch Adventure Lifestyle Finance,” says Kris Price, VP of Adventure Lifestyle. “This lets us enhance the customer experience with exclusive financing opportunities that make it easier than ever to own their next powersports vehicle. Every adventure should be accessible.”

Octane’s national sales manager, Josh Norton, said the partnership aligns with the company’s push to streamline the buying journey:

“At Octane, we understand the passion behind powersports ownership. This collaboration lets us deliver exceptional financing solutions and a seamless approval experience so customers can get out on the trails without delay.”

The rollout will be paired with dealership promotions designed to drive early adoption and boost year-end sales. Dealers within the Adventure Lifestyle network will begin offering competitive rates, flexible terms, and faster approvals through Octane’s digital platform.

Adventure Lifestyle operates 20 powersports dealerships and 11 Custom Truck Centers nationwide. For more information, visit adventurelifestyle.com.