After 37 years under Randy and Sheryl Fork’s ownership, Honda East Toledo has been purchased by one of the largest family-owned powersports dealership groups in the U.S. The sale marks the fourth dealership sale managed by Powersports Listings M&A (PLMA) to the Adventure Lifestyle group within the last 18 months.

Prior deals include Olive Branch MotorSports in Olive Branch, Missouri, Tejas Motorsports in Highlands, Texas, and Big Easy Powersports in New Orleans, Louisiana. Adventure Lifestyle is a subsidiary of the privately owned equity management company, The TRNT Group, which focuses on eight major business sectors: powersports retail, automotive retail, construction services, development and design, equipment leasing, property management, outdoor entertainment, and real estate investment.

(Photo: PLMA)

Adventure Lifestyle’s powersports retail sector has grown into one of the largest major brand powersports dealership operators in the U.S. PLMA worked directly with TRNT Group CEO Kevin Walker and COO David Walker as the buyer principals.

Honda East Toledo is one of the single largest Powersports dealerships by sales volume in the U.S. With roots dating back to 1986, the dealership represents over 15 brands including Honda, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Suzuki, Polaris, Indian Motorcycle, Slingshot, Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo and more. It sells 2,200+ major units annually from a 35,000 sq. ft. complex of four buildings situated directly along US Hwy 20 in the southwest quadrant of the Toledo, Ohio Metro area.

Upon the decision to retire, owners Randy and Sheryl Fork contacted Jerry Szopinski, PLMA’s president of sales and networking, to confidentially market the business and assist with agreement negotiations. Given Honda East Toledo’s massive size, Szopinski knew it would require a large strategic buyer. Szopinski had been working with David Walker of the TRNT Group for several years when he convinced him to visit the Toledo dealership and then make an offer. The full transition of ownership was recently finalized.

Powersports Listings Mergers & Acquisitions (PLMA) in Dallas, Texas, managed the transaction as the seller’s representative.