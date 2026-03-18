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Octane surpasses $2B in originations, sets other milestones in 2025

The StaffMarch 18, 2026

Octane recorded several major milestones in 2025, as the fintech company achieved record originations, grew its capital markets program, and signed key partnerships with industry leaders. 

Octane closes Series F funding round

Through its in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Octane grew originations by 29% year-over-year, achieving a record-breaking $2.1 billion in annual originations and surpassing $7.6 billion in aggregate originations. The company also strengthened its extensive network of powersports dealers and partners by signing 10 new OEM partners, expanding its existing partnership with American Honda, and launching a new partnership with powersports dealer group Adventure Lifestyle.

Strong capital markets’ performance

Octane continued to scale and diversify its capital markets program, expanding its investor base and execution channels. In 2025, Octane sold $1.9 billion of loans—representing 91% of 2025 originations—through forward-flow transactions and whole-loan sales. Since December 2023, Octane has secured commitments for the purchase of over $3.3 billion in loans. 

Leadership appointments, new Dallas office

In 2025, Octane made key leadership appointments, naming Sean Fernandez-Ledon as its first chief legal officer and Jon Vestal and Kartik Kothari as its first executive vice presidents. In October, the Octane opened a new Dallas office, where half of its 600-plus employees are based.

“I’m extremely proud of our accomplishments in 2025, and I look forward to using this momentum as a springboard for continued growth and success in 2026 and beyond,” says Jason Guss, CEO and co-founder of Octane.

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The StaffMarch 18, 2026

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