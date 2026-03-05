Finance and InsuranceLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterService ProvidersTop Stories

Ampli-Fi partners with VisionAST to boost dealer F&I analytics

The StaffMarch 5, 2026

Dealer consulting firm Ampli‑Fi has announced a strategic partnership with VisionAST aimed at improving financial performance and analytics capabilities for powersports dealerships.

The companies say the partnership will help dealers better track key F&I metrics such as product penetration, lender mix, service contract performance and per-vehicle retail (PVR). (Images: VisionAST)

The collaboration combines Ampli-Fi’s dealer training and consulting services with VisionAST’s data analytics platform to provide real-time insight into dealership financial performance.

The companies say the partnership will help dealers better track key F&I metrics such as product penetration, lender mix, service contract performance and per-vehicle retail (PVR).

“We are excited to partner with Ampli-Fi,” says Kyle Reid, VisionAST vice president of strategic partnerships. “Their commitment to dealer development aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering powerful analytics that translate into measurable results.”

The integration is designed to convert dealership data into actionable dashboards that allow managers to identify trends and improve profitability in real time.

“Our mission has always been to help dealers grow through clarity, process and performance,” says Court Johansson, founder of Ampli-Fi. “Partnering with VisionAST gives our dealers the real-time intelligence they need to identify opportunities, correct inefficiencies and build sustainable profit centers.”

The companies said the initial focus of the partnership will be on powersports dealerships, with expansion into other retail verticals planned later.

