The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame will welcome six influential figures from across the powersports industry this fall, recognizing careers that have shaped racing, engineering, advocacy and motorcycle culture.

The American Motorcyclist Association recently announced that Russell Bobbitt, Damon Bradshaw, Eraldo Ferracci, Jake Johnson, Gary Sellers and Dale Walker have been selected for induction into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2026. (Photo: AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame)

The American Motorcyclist Association announced June 16 that Russell Bobbitt, Damon Bradshaw, Eraldo Ferracci, Jake Johnson, Gary Sellers and Dale Walker have been selected for induction into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

The inductees will be formally honored Sept. 10 during the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Pickerington, Ohio.

“Induction into the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame is among the highest honors our sport can bestow,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman remarks. “Through their achievements, their passion and their lasting contributions to our community, they have moved motorcycling forward for every rider who follows.”

The Class of 2026 represents a cross-section of the industry, from championship-winning racers to innovators and advocates who have left lasting marks on the sport.

Off-road standout Russell Bobbitt earned five AMA National Enduro championships with KTM and became one of the most accomplished enduro racers of his generation. Motocross legend Damon Bradshaw, known as “The Beast from the East,” collected 19 premier-class AMA Supercross victories and remains one of the sport’s most recognizable figures.

Road racing pioneer Eraldo Ferracci helped transform Ducati’s racing fortunes in the United States through his Fast by Ferracci performance business and factory-supported racing efforts, contributing to multiple AMA and World Superbike championships.

On the dirt track side, Jake Johnson captured back-to-back AMA Grand National Championships in 2010 and 2011 while amassing 20 career Grand National victories across every major dirt-track discipline.

The Hall of Fame also recognized industry contributions beyond racing. Ohio motorcycle advocate Gary Sellers was selected for his decades of work in rider education and motorcycle rights, including helping establish ABATE of Ohio and developing rider training programs credited with improving safety for thousands of motorcyclists.

Joining him is drag-racing champion and engineering innovator Dale Walker, whose Holeshot Performance products and tuning systems helped advance motorcycle performance while making technical upgrades more accessible to riders and racers.

The induction ceremony will take place at The Event Center at Violet Woods, followed by a reception at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum. (File photo)

The six inductees emerged from a weeks-long voting process that drew thousands of ballots from across the motorcycling community. Candidates were considered across nine categories, including racing disciplines, industry contributions, design and engineering, leadership and advocacy.

The induction ceremony will take place at The Event Center at Violet Woods, followed by a reception at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum.

For dealers, manufacturers and enthusiasts alike, the Class of 2026 reflects the broad impact individuals can have on motorcycling — whether through racing success, technical innovation, rider advocacy or industry leadership.