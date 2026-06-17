Materne: The fly-by-wire dealership and how AI will change our industry

By Max Materne

This article originally appeared in the June issue of Powersports Business.

Every rider remembers the first time they felt fly-by-wire. You twist the throttle, and it just… responds. Smarter, smoother, more intuitive than anything with a cable could ever be.

Behind that twist, there’s a whole symphony happening. Mass airflow sensors, fuel injectors, O2 readings, wheel speed, pitch and yaw, all talking to each other in milliseconds to deliver exactly the ride you asked for. You suggest with your wrist. The bike figures out the rest.

Now look at your store. We’re still running throttle cables. Stretched and frayed. Service advisers log in to the DMS, then the OEM portal, then the flat rate system, then the warranty page, then the parts lookup, then back to the DMS to update the RO. Every department, every transaction, every interaction is routed through a stack of disconnected software your team has to translate between manually. Every new OEM portal, every new vendor login, every new compliance step asks more from a cable that was already maxed out.

That’s not an experience. That’s a legacy solution at the end of its useful lifespan.

The real cost isn’t the software

A buddy of mine once walked into my store during its prime and said, “Everyone’s always staring at computer screens.” I wanted to defend the team. They were slammed. If they looked up too long, the work piled up.

Is your store still running throttle cables?

But he was right. And the screens weren’t the disease. They were the symptom. Look at what we actually ask a service advisor to do all day:

RO creation. Flat rate lookups. Scheduling. Parts tracking. RO notes. Billing. Warranty admin. Approvals. Status updates. Now ask the harder question. Which one of those tasks is the reason a customer loves their advisor? None of them.

Customers love advisers who look them in the eye, listen, explain, and follow through. Trust is built in face time, not screen time. Every minute we hand to administration is a minute we steal from the relationship.

What fly-by-wire looks like in a dealership

Imagine a team of AI agents sitting on top of every tool we already use. The DMS, the CRM, the OEM portals, the vendor logins, the labor guides, the inventory feeds, all of it sitting in the background, talking to each other on your team’s behalf. These are the inputs and the outputs that begin to allow us to digitize the process.

Your adviser doesn’t log into seven systems; they have one intelligent interface that handles most of the load. They have time to have a conversation with the customer. The system handles the rest.

Here’s the part most operators miss. Fly-by-wire didn’t just smooth out the throttle. It made entirely new kinds of riding possible. Cornering ABS. Wheelie control. Launch control. Power maps that flip the personality of the bike at the press of a button. None of that existed on a cable bike. Not because nobody wanted it. The hardware physically couldn’t deliver it.

The same shift is sitting in front of us right now. Once the connection between input and output goes digital in a dealership, you can build experiences that simply couldn’t exist before. A salesperson who hands the customer to no one. A service status the customer can actually see in real time, from their phone. A single relationship that follows the rider from first delivery to trade-in, without anyone having to remember to update a field.

That’s not the current dealership running faster. That’s a different kind of dealership entirely. If the admin work disappears, the job changes. If anyone with empathy and product knowledge can write service, do they still have to be a service adviser? Could the salesperson who built the relationship at delivery also schedule that first service, check the customer in, and approve the next job?

Suddenly the experience isn’t a hand-off from department to department. It’s “I got a guy.” The customer never experienced your dealership as departments anyway. They experienced it as one relationship. The seams between sales, service, parts, and F&I were never theirs to navigate. We just made them feel every one of them.

That’s the dealership of the future. Not more software stacks each team member must learn and interact with. Fewer handoffs.

Max Materne

The trap we’re already in

When I sold my old store in 2019, we ran it with 16 people. Today, the same store runs with 8. They sell about the same number of units. Repair orders are way down. Fixed ops profit is way down. But the net? About the same, because payroll is lower.

That’s the conundrum a lot of stores are sitting in right now. We’ve cut so deep we can’t deliver an experience anymore. We’re not building the next trade, the next service, or the next referral. We’re just clerking through the day, giving bad experiences to our customers and worse ones to our team.

The traditional answer is to hire up. Pay more. Train harder. Hope it pays back. That’s a hell of a bet to place during a downturn.

What AI actually changes

Here’s what I’ve learned watching AI move through other industries. It’s not coming for the relationships. It’s coming for the commodity work. The lookups. The data entry. The routing. The reconciliation. The stuff your team hates anyway.

And here’s the part I keep coming back to. The real cost of all that admin work isn’t the hours. It’s the relationships that never get built. The first-service follow-up nobody made. The accessory conversation that never happened. The trade-in that walked into someone else’s showroom because nobody owned the customer after delivery.

Every minute we lose to a screen is a piece of customer lifetime value quietly leaking out the back door.

Run the math. If a team of AI agents quietly handles even a third of the admin in your store, that’s like adding another half a team without touching payroll. You can pay your good people more. You can give them the face time that builds trust. You can hold onto them longer, which means your customers hold onto you longer too. Same building. Same payroll. Better experience. Higher profit. Less turnover.

The wave

A lot of operators are scared of AI right now. Worried it’s going to take jobs, kill the industry, hollow us out. I don’t see it that way.

The boring work, the screen time, the stuff that doesn’t add value to anyone’s day, that’s what gets automated first. And as our customers get the same gift in their own jobs, they’re going to have something we haven’t seen in a long time. Free time.

What do people do with free time? They find hobbies. They ride. They explore. Lucky for us, that’s exactly what we sell.

The last big wave was COVID. Nobody saw it coming, and the operators who caught it built generational momentum. This one we can see coming. Grab your board and start paddling.