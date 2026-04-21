Sonic expands footprint with five Harley dealership acquisitions

Sonic Automotive is accelerating its push into powersports retail, announcing the acquisition of five Harley-Davidson dealerships across key U.S. markets as part of its ongoing growth strategy.

The newly acquired stores — located in California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina — include San Diego Harley-Davidson (above), Falcon’s Fury Harley-Davidson, Space Coast Harley-Davidson, Treasure Coast Harley-Davidson (below) and Raging Bull Harley-Davidson. (Photo: San Diego Harley-Davidson/Facebook)

The newly acquired stores — located in California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina — include San Diego Harley-Davidson, Falcon’s Fury Harley-Davidson, Space Coast Harley-Davidson, Treasure Coast Harley-Davidson and Raging Bull Harley-Davidson. The additions expand Sonic’s reach in some of the country’s most active riding regions and deepen its presence within the Harley-Davidson dealer network.

The additions expand Sonic’s reach in some of the country’s most active riding regions and deepen its presence within the Harley-Davidson dealer network. (Photo: Treasure Coast Harley-Davidson/Facebook)

The move builds on strong financial momentum for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based retailer. Sonic reported record 2025 revenue of $15.2 billion and gross profit of $2.4 billion, while its powersports division generated a record $202.9 million in revenue and $11.5 million in adjusted EBITDA — reinforcing the segment as a growing contributor to overall performance.

“This acquisition represents a pivotal step in our long-term growth plan… extending our reach within the high-growth powersports business and further diversifying our portfolio,” says David B. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer of Sonic Automotive.

Following the acquisitions, Sonic Powersports now operates 20 rooftops nationwide, representing 46 franchises, including nine full-service Harley-Davidson dealerships. The company has rapidly scaled its powersports presence in recent years and is now expected to rank among the top five dealer groups in the U.S.

Across Sonic’s five dealerships in the Black Hills, including flagship locations Black Hills Harley-Davidson and the newly opened Sturgis Harley-Davidson, Sonic sold more than 1,100 motorcycles during last year’s Sturgis Rally. (Photos: Sonic Powersports/Facebook)

Sonic has also leveraged marquee destinations such as Black Hills Harley-Davidson and Sturgis Harley-Davidson to build brand equity and drive volume. During the 85th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the retailer reported selling more than 1,100 motorcycles at its Sturgis location, highlighting its ability to execute high-volume retail operations tied to major events.

Jonathan Root, chief commercial officer and CFO of Harley-Davidson, said the expansion strengthens the OEM’s retail network.

“Sonic’s commitment to operational excellence, customer engagement, and community-building reflects the core values of our brand,” Root says.

The company’s powersports portfolio also includes multi-brand stores such as Team Mancuso Powersports locations and Motorcycles of Charlotte and Greensboro, representing OEMs including Kawasaki, Polaris, BRP, Yamaha, Ducati, Indian Motorcycle and BMW Motorrad.

President Jeff Dyke said the investment underscores Sonic’s broader diversification strategy.

“This investment in powersports is a clear indicator of Sonic Automotive’s ongoing commitment to expansion across dynamic growth markets,” Dyke says.

With continued consolidation across the dealership landscape, Sonic’s latest acquisitions highlight the increasing role of large, well-capitalized groups in shaping the future of powersports retail through scale, operational efficiency and expanded customer engagement.