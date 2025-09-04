Sonic Powersports tops 1,100 bike sales at Sturgis

Sonic Powersports, the Harley-Davidson retail arm of Sonic Automotive, reported record-setting results at the 85th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, marking its strongest rally performance to date.

Across its five dealerships in the Black Hills, including flagship locations Black Hills Harley-Davidson and the newly opened Sturgis Harley-Davidson, Sonic sold more than 1,100 motorcycles during the 10-day event. Sales registered in all 50 states, with four days surpassing the 100-unit mark. A single-day peak of 135 motorcycles set a new sales record, eclipsing the previous high of 86.

Black Hills Harley-Davidson once again ranked as the No. 1 Harley-Davidson dealership in the U.S. for combined new and pre-owned sales, while the new Sturgis Harley-Davidson location debuted as the second-highest volume store nationwide.

Sonic’s rally effort mobilized more than 500 team members and included new activations such as a limited-edition Sturgis Rally motorcycle, a commemorative ride connecting all five dealerships, and the launch of the 85th Founders Club to recognize loyal riders.

“The Sturgis Rally gave us a chance to show what Sonic Powersports can do at scale. Our team delivered an all-time record performance that reinforces our leadership in Harley-Davidson retail.” — David B. Smith, chairman and CEO of Sonic Automotive.

Harley-Davidson leadership also recognized the achievement. “From sales and service to rider engagement and execution, this team delivered at the highest level,” says Jonathan Root, president of Commercial and CFO of Harley-Davidson.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reported that more than 537,000 vehicles entered Sturgis during the rally, representing an 11% increase from the five-year average. Attendance is estimated to have exceeded 800,000 people.

Sonic Powersports says it will build on this momentum with an even larger presence at the 86th Rally in 2026.