Denago Powersports is heading into the holiday season on a high note after achieving its best-ever month of sales this October — thanks in large part to its fast-growing retail network, now topping more than 150 dealers nationwide.

The Texas-based powersports manufacturer attributes its momentum to expanding brand awareness and strong dealer partnerships. “We’ve progressed by leaps and bounds in just a couple of years,” the company said in a statement. “Denago is quickly becoming a nationally recognized name.”

Throughout 2025, Denago has been active across the country, supporting dealers and engaging riders at major industry events. In August, the team toured several RideNow locations in Arizona and presented Jon Lester of RideNow Chandler with a plaque marking his milestone as Denago’s 100th dealer.

In September, Denago joined the action at Minnesota’s Hay Days powersports event, where East Central Sports saw strong sales from the brand’s MX dirtbike lineup. That same month, Denago showcased its full range — and the prototype of its upcoming Freelander 500FI — at the Sand Sports Super Show in Costa Mesa, California, with support from Quickstyle Motorsports.

Two weeks later, Denago made its way to Syracuse, New York, for the Big East Powersports Show, teaming up with Excite Motorsports and owner Jayy Christoff to highlight the brand’s full lineup to Northeast riders.

Behind the scenes, Denago has also been developing a new online dealer portal designed to streamline parts and vehicle ordering. The company plans to roll out the platform in the coming weeks, promising faster fulfillment and an improved experience for both dealers and customers.

Youth powersports continue to be a major driver of Denago’s record-setting performance, with the company’s Mudhawk, Trailhawk, and MX models selling particularly well. New for this season, Denago has expanded its color options to include pink — available across its MX, MX1, and Youth-6 ATV lines.

Looking ahead, Denago is preparing for the 2026 AIMExpo, set for January in Anaheim, California, where the company hints it will unveil multiple new models.

Dealers and customers can explore the current lineup and updates at DenagoPowersports.com.