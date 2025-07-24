Big East Powersports Show offers expanding opportunities

The Big East Powersports Show will continue its evolution into a true celebration of all things powersports when it kicks off its 31st annual event in Syracuse, New York, on October 3-4. Organizers say that it will provide an opportunity for returning and new vendors alike.

The Big East Powersports Show originated as a snowmobile-focused event that connected avid enthusiasts with local and national vendors selling machines, and PG&A, along with destination information for the upcoming winter season. Today, the show has evolved into a full powersports show. (Photos: Big East Powersports Show)

With a long history, the Big East Powersports Show began as a snowmobile-first event that connected avid enthusiasts with local and national vendors selling machines, gear, equipment, performance parts, services, and destination information for the upcoming winter. And that will still be the focus of many vendors and consumers.

But in recent years, the show has increasingly lived up to the “powersports” branding in its name. Last fall, for instance, the show floor was packed with on- and off-road motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, e-bikes and more, reflecting the broadened interests of the consumer attendees.

“Industry data has long shown a high crossover rate of the powersports consumer within snowmobiles, ATVs, side-by-sides, motorcycles and even boats,” says Mark Rosacker, VP and national sales director. “In most cases, that’s a reflection of a shared lifestyle that stresses outdoor leisure activities with a little horsepower behind it to generate the fun.”

That expansion is upping the prospects for vendors in the broader powersports market, according to Rosacker.

“In-person events still provide great opportunities, particularly for those companies that do them correctly and understand the overall value that person-to-person interactions can provide,” he adds.

Other Big East changes

The show is altering its course in another way as well. As various segments of the powersports industry are challenged for growth, one of the primary goals of the Big East Powersports Show is to pump up the passion for powersports among current and prospective owners.

New for 2025 is a two-day format, with expanded hours on those two days. The show will take place on Friday, October 3, from 3 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, October 4, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Syracuse, New York.

“Consumer expectations of shows and events continue to evolve, and we’re evolving with it,” says John Prusak, VP of consumer content. “We realize the show needs to be entertaining, engaging and fun.”

With that in mind, the Big East Powersports Show – which is owned and operated by EPG Brand Acceleration, parent company of Powersports Business – has added several activations in recent years, including the Big East Classic vintage show, live music, scavenger hunts, youth activities, celebrity appearances, seminars and more.

The full schedule for the 2025 event at the New York State Fairgrounds is still emerging. But added so far are live performances by the Globe of Death motorcycle stunt team, unveilings of the Rider Magazine Motorcycle of the Year and Snow Goer Snowmobile of the Year, an expanded swap meet and more.

“Ultimately, putting together buyers and sellers is obviously the key in these sorts of events, but the entertainment aspect is key to drawing more consumers and also fueling their passion,” Rosacker says.

Another trend: Increasingly, local dealers have become a bigger part of the show. Those dealers are often tapped to take part in OEM displays while also raising their own profile.

“What we’re often seeing is the OEM funding the space and sending out materials and a few people, but leaning on dealers to bring vehicles to display,” Rosacker says. “Select local dealers have done a really tremendous job of representing their brands, creating a win-win.”

For other vendors – from gear, parts, and accessories makers to destinations, lubricants, trailers, and more – the Big East Powersports Show provides an opportunity to sell products, interact with enthusiastic consumers, and build their brands, Rosacker notes.

For more information, visit bigeastpowersportsshow.com.