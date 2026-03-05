Harley ends yearly Homecoming festival, shifts to milestone events

Harley-Davidson has ended its annual Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee after three years and will return to a milestone-anniversary event strategy instead, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Harley had previously announced dates of July 9-12, 2026 for its Homecoming, which has been canceled. (Photo: Harley-Davidson/Homecoming)

The company confirmed the four-day festival — which featured major concerts and motorcycle celebrations in its hometown — will not return in 2026 or beyond. Harley-Davidson had previously announced dates of July 9-12, 2026.

Instead, the Motor Company will return to hosting large-scale hometown celebrations every five years tied to major anniversaries. The next major event is expected in 2028, when Harley-Davidson marks its 125th anniversary.

The annual Homecoming festival debuted in 2023 for the 120th anniversary, drawing more than 80,000 attendees to Veterans Park concerts headlined by Green Day and Foo Fighters. (Staff photo)

The Homecoming festival debuted in 2023, drawing more than 80,000 attendees to Veterans Park concerts headlined by Green Day and Foo Fighters. Attendance dropped to just over 60,000 in 2024, when Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jelly Roll led the lineup.

The 2025 event also faced weather challenges, with storms forcing the cancellation of opening-night headliner Hank Williams Jr. About 40,000 attendees returned the following night for a concert headlined by Chris Stapleton.

The strategic shift comes after leadership changes at the company. Former Topgolf International CEO Artie Starrs replaced Jochen Zeitz as CEO in October.

Harley-Davidson reported a profit of $339 million in 2025, a 26% decline from the previous year.

Summerfest partnership

While the Homecoming event is ending, MJS also reported that Harley will continue its presence in Milwaukee’s festival scene through a renewed partnership with Summerfest.

The new multi-year agreement includes presenting sponsorship of Summerfest’s “Official Celebration of America’s 250th” on July 4, featuring a 20-minute fireworks show.

Harley will continue its presence in Milwaukee’s festival scene through a renewed partnership with Summerfest. (Photo: Summerfest/Facebook)

“We are thrilled to welcome Harley-Davidson as a Summerfest sponsor, continuing a Milwaukee tradition,” says Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc.

Starrs said the partnership keeps the company engaged with its hometown community.

“Milwaukee is our home and always will be,” Starrs adds. “We’re looking forward to celebrating 250 years of America together with our riders, dealers and fans right here in our hometown.”

The company previously sponsored the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse stage at Summerfest for 23 years before that arrangement ended in 2020, the report noted.