As rising operating costs and increasing marketing demands continue to pressure motorsports event organizers, High Gear Success is bringing back its Fuel for Thought virtual series for a fourth year.

Launched in 2023 as a free resource for race promoters nationwide, Fuel for Thought offers collaborative Zoom-based meetings focused on marketing strategy, operations and long-term event sustainability. The sessions are produced and led by Heather Wilson Schiltz, CEO of High Gear Success.

The 2026 schedule includes (five) virtual meetings, each beginning at 5 p.m. Pacific/8 p.m. Eastern:

March 25: Pro bono one-on-one strategy consults (up to four organizations)

May 27: Social media strategy

July 29: Dealing with criticism and tough feedback

Sept. 30: Providing transparency and value

Nov. 25: Creating year-end reports and tracking key stats

Topics are subject to change. Event organizers can register to receive meeting invitations through High Gear Success.

“Fuel for Thought was developed in 2023 to help motorsports event organizers build upon their skills and develop a supportive community,” says Wilson Schiltz. “Whether they are just starting out or have been hosting events for decades, there is always something to be learned and shared. It’s been incredible to witness the connections made within this community turn into collaboration or cross-promotion between organizers. Events thrive when people have good intentions and are willing to work together.”

Wilson Schiltz has participated in rides and races as a rider, volunteer and consultant, and has worked with hundreds of event organizers across the country. Through Fuel for Thought, she brings promoters and club representatives together for structured training sessions and open discussion aimed at strengthening event strategy and execution.

In addition to the virtual sessions, High Gear Success hosts a private Facebook group for motorsports event organizers to encourage year-round networking and idea-sharing.