AIMExpo heads to SoCal for its 2026 conference

The 2026 American International Motorcycle Expo is making its Southern California debut Jan. 7-9, at the Anaheim Convention Center, and registration for North America’s premier powersports trade show is now officially open.

The 2026 AIMExpo will also be coinciding with the opening round of the 2026 Supercross season, ensuring next year’s AIMExpo at Anaheim to be a powersports-packed experience.

“California is a major hub for the powersports industry, and the timing with Supercross gives dealers and exhibitors another exciting reason to attend,” says Cinnamon Kernes, Motorcycle Industry Council vice president of market expansion. “This move strengthens our ability to bring the industry together and create meaningful, lasting connections.”

AIMExpo is expanding its footprint to more than 293,000 square feet to meet growing demand. More than 175 exhibitors have confirmed attendance, including major OEMs such as American Honda Motor Co., Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Piaggio, Suzuki, Triumph, Vespa, Yamaha and others. Leading distributors such as Automatic Distributors, Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties, and Turn 14 Powersports, are also set to return.

The 2026 event brings back the features that attendees look forward to each year. Dealer Excellence will return in partnership with MPN and include expert-led sessions packed with strategies dealers can apply immediately. In the Digital & Tech Sector, Tech Talks will feature candid, small-group conversations with innovators exploring real-world challenges and emerging technologies. New Product Central will also return, giving dealers and media a front-row seat to the latest vehicles, gear, tech, and tools set to shape the future of powersports.

New for 2026, the Dealer Evolution stage will showcase presenters leading high-level conversations designed to challenge assumptions and spark new ideas. Additional interactive features are in development for the 2026 show and will be announced in the months ahead.

“The industry left AIMExpo 2025 energized. The momentum built over our years in Vegas is carrying us forward and setting the stage for a show unlike anything we’ve seen before,” says Andre Albert, MIC director of marketing and events. “In the coming months, we’ll be rolling out even more features and new ways for the industry to connect, both on and off the show floor.”