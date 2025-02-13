AIMExpo calls final Vegas event ‘biggest, best yet’

Boasting some of the biggest numbers ever for exhibitors and attendance, the MIC Events team is looking ahead toward moving AIMExpo to Anaheim, California, following a four-year run in Las Vegas. The tradeshow will move to early January in 2026.

“Thank you for making this year’s show the best one yet,” says Cinnamon Kernes, MIC vice president of market expansion – in a message to attendees and participants. “The energy was exceptionally high, the feedback overwhelmingly positive, and attendance by dealers and industry leaders the strongest we’ve seen.”

Moto Morini awarded Eurocycle of Las Vegas this cool Dealer of the Year belt.

Kernes says a show recap and more details on next year will be released soon. “You need to make sure January 2026 is on your calendar.”

The Denago team gathered for a group photo during Happy Hour on Wednesday night.

Inside the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center last week, AIMExpo says it hosted more than 2,000 dealers and more than 400 exhibitors – including more than two dozen OEMs and nine distributors.