Kandi makes connections at AIMExpo, focuses on North American expansion  

China-based electric golf cart and UTV manufacturer Kandi Technologies connected with existing dealers and prospective partners, as well as showcased its core lineup tailored for the North American market, during AIMExpo 2026, looking to strengthen its U.S. market reach.

Kandi Technologies showcases some of its electric off-road vehicles at AIMExpo 2026: Crossover Electric Golf Cart, left, and its electric UTV.

(Photos: Kandi Technologies)

Kandi says that through on-site product demonstrations and targeted business meetings, the company further strengthened its channel network and explored new collaboration opportunities to drive continued market expansion.

At AIMExpo, Kandi highlighted several flagship products, including its crossover electric golf carts Element 2+2, 4Pro F, and 6Pro 4+2, as well as electric UTV models from the Cowboy and Innovator series. Kandi says its electric lineup is designed to address diverse applications — from community mobility and agricultural operations to outdoor recreation.

Throughout the event, the Kandi team says it held discussions with dealers and potential partners regarding product roadmaps, market demand trends, and cooperation models. As a result of these engagements, the company says it formalized collaboration agreements with new channel partners, laying a foundation for future market penetration.

“North America remains one of the core strategic markets for our electric off-road vehicle business.” —Feng Chen, CEO, Kandi

“By consistently participating in leading industry events like AIMExpo, we are able to strengthen collaboration with channel partners, sharpen our market insights, and ensure our products optimally align with our distribution network.”

Kandi maintains a production facility and multiple distribution centers in the U.S. The company expects that successful participation at AIMExpo should further enhance its industry visibility within the North American powersports and ORV market.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on the North American market, steadily advancing product evolution, channel development, and localized operations to support sustainable long-term growth,” Chen adds.