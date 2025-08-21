Kandi Technologies reports first-half financial results

Kandi Technologies Group, a leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30.

Kandi’s 74,000-square-foot Garland, Texas, facility supports the production of its complete lineup of electric off-road vehicles, including UTVs and recreational models.

Net revenues were $36.3 million, a decrease of 39.3% from $59.8 million for the same period of 2024. Kandi says the decrease was mainly due to slowed down off-road vehicles and EV product sales.

Total operating expenses were $18.3 million, a decrease of 21.4% from $23.3 million. Research and development expenses were $2.5 million, an increase of 48.5% from $1.7 million. The increase was mostly due to an R&D project for battery products conducted in the first half of 2025, the company says

Net income was down 28.7%, going from $2.4 million in the first half of 2024 to $1.7 million for the first half of this year.

As of June 30, Kandi had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificates of deposit totaling $256.77 million, compared with $126.3 million at the start of the year.

The company also announced some recent developments. It plans on a fast-track entry into the embodied intelligence sector through strategic cooperation with Deep Robotics, co-developing intelligent golf caddy robots and security patrol quadruped robots for the North American market.

Kandi also plans on strengthening leadership in battery swap infrastructure as its subsidiary, China Battery Exchange Technology Co., became a supplier and secured its first heavy-truck battery swap station equipment order under Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited’s “Ten Thousand Station Plan.”

“We continue to strengthen our core off-road vehicle business through streamlined inventory management, enhanced manufacturing efficiency, and optimized sales network, says CEO Feng Chen.