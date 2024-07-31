Kandi America reveals officially licensed NFL Golf Carts

In a new licensing deal, Kandi America has partnered with Lowe’s to introduce a limited-edition golf cart collection featuring team logos and designs for all 32 NFL teams. With a powerful 5,000-watt motor and powered by a 48V Lithium 150Ah battery, these carts are designed for true NFL fans. The officially licensed NFL team edition golf carts are available online exclusively at Lowe’s, an official partner of the NFL.

NFL Team Edition Licensed Carts – Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are beyond excited to launch our line of NFL team electric golf carts in conjunction with Lowe’s, just in time for the fall 2024 season. This new partnership will bring to market 32 game-changing ways for devoted football fans everywhere to represent their favorite teams.” Olen Rice, vice president of sales at Kandi America

The officially licensed NFL golf carts by Kandi America are more than just golf carts; they are a declaration of team pride and a sustainable lifestyle. Each cart celebrates a fan’s favorite team with vibrant team colors, logos, and state-of-the-art technology, perfect for gameday festivities or a leisurely drive around the neighborhood.

All 32 NFL team edition golf carts feature: