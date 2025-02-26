Kawasaki reveals premium electric neighborhood vehicle

Kawasaki’s first-ever electric four-wheeled vehicle is more than just a golf cart (btw, it’s not a golf cart); it’s a way to cruise the neighborhood or run errands in style. Now, you can “NAV” to your desired location as the Japanese manufacturer has finally taken the wraps off its all-new NAV 4e electric personal transportation vehicle (PTV).

After teasing the new model for weeks, Kawasaki took the wraps off its all-new NAV 4e PTV to cruise the neighborhood and run errands in style. (Photos courtesy of Kawasaki Motors)

For 2025, the NAV 4e can be found in three different model configurations: the NAV 4e, the NAV 4e LE, and the flagship NAV 4e Limited. The NAV 4e LE model offers an upgrade to lithium-ion batteries, while the NAV 4e Limited model includes lithium-ion batteries, a 7” full-color TFT instrumentation, an audio system, a brush-guard style front bumper, a flip-down windshield, premium seats and steering wheel along with floor lighting and more.

It’s electric

The NAV 4e features a rear-mounted single-motor unit that drives the rear wheels. The AC motor produces a maximum of 10.7 kW of power and its output is rated at 4.0 kW, offering mild, smooth acceleration and plenty of torque at any rpm. The smooth power makes reaching a maximum speed of 19 mph easy, according to the company.

The power is transferred from the motor to the rear wheel via fixed gear transmission, and the motor and transmission are integrated into the rear axle. There are three drive modes, forward, neutral, and reverse, and also features a vehicle-specific key to help deter theft. The NAV 4e also features a one-key system, meaning the ignition key also locks/unlocks the glove box.

Batteries

The NAV 4e offers two types of batteries. On NAV 4e LE and Limited models, two 3.2 kWh lithium-ion batteries offer a range of up to 40 miles and are ideal for carrying passengers on longer trips. The standard NAV 4e model, with six lead-acid batteries, has a range of up to 17.5 miles. Both can be easily charged via a charging socket on the dash panel under the steering wheel.

Simply plug the charger into a standard household electrical outlet, and it’s ready. Charging time on the NAV 4e can take up to 10 hours (0-100%) and 11 hours on the NAV 4e LE and Limited models (although charging times vary). Thanks to the regenerative system, every time the accelerator pedal is released, the deceleration energy is recycled back into the battery, extending your cruising range. As the batteries approach full charge, the regenerative function gradually tapers off.

Chassis

Employing Kawasaki’s expertise with UTV chassis designs, the NAV 4e features a steel frame that is tough and durable. The long wheelbase design offers ample legroom for rear passengers while maintaining a minimum turning radius of approximately 12.8 ft., making it easy to maneuver.

All NAV 4e models come standard with a roof, while the NAV 4e Limited model is equipped with a flip-down hard-coated polycarbonate windshield featuring screen printing.

The elevated seating position provides both driver and passenger an excellent vantage point. And with 7.3-inches of ground clearance, the NAV 4e can handle uneven pathways. All NAV 4e models come standard with a roof, while the NAV 4e Limited model is equipped with a flip-down hard-coated polycarbonate windshield featuring screen printing. This windshield can be fully extended or folded in half. The roof’s design includes a water drainage system that channels rainwater down the A-pillars and through the wheel wells. The NAV 4e also comes equipped with a 2-inch hitch receiver that accommodates various accessories, including a rear cargo rack, and provides a towing capacity of up to 500 lbs.

Suspension

The NAV 4e features independent MacPherson struts front suspension, which can also be found on some of Kawasaki’s Mules, and a conventional swing axle comprised of a shock unit with leaf springs for the rear suspension. The 160mm rear drum brakes offer plenty of stopping power for the NAV’s top speed. The parking brake functions as a typical PTV (i.e., golf cart) parking brake, activated by pressing the top portion of the two-piece brake pedal.

Wheels and tires

14-inch wheels combined with 23-inch off-road style tires are mounted on the NAV 4e. The tires feature a solid-looking tread pattern that accentuates the lifted style of the NAV. On the NAV 4e Limited, the wheels feature a machined finish inspired by Kawasaki’s premium UTVs and are complemented by chrome-plated wheel center caps to further contribute to the high-grade look of the vehicle.

Seating

A first in the four-forward category, the fold-flat seat on the NAV 4e allows the rear seat to be folded to create a flat cargo area in the rear. This increases the versatility and capability of the NAV 4e. With the rear seat folded flat and the damper-equipped backrest flipped up, the flat cargo area has a 150 lb. capacity and is the largest in its category at 31 x 40-inches, according to Kawasaki.

The cargo area features slots for KQR accessory mounts with quick-release capability, allowing for the use of various Kawasaki accessories. When not in use, KQR mounts can be conveniently kept in slots built into the armrests of the seats. The cargo surface includes anti-slip grooves designed to help keep multiple five-gallon buckets in place, and cargo barriers for the cargo area are available to keep larger items in place, further expanding the cargo capabilities of the NAV 4e.

Storage

Under the front hood, the NAV 4e provides a six-gallon storage compartment capable of holding up to 10 lbs., offering protection from the elements. Additional storage compartments in the dashboard enhance convenience, keeping items within easy reach.

On the left side, a .5-gallon storage compartment is ideal for quickly accessing items, while the center compartment includes a closeable lid with one gallon of storage capacity. A lockable glove box on the right offers 1.6 gallons of space and features a USB outlet for added functionality. This glove box can be locked or unlocked using the ignition key.

In the NAV 4e Limited model, a storage net attached to the back of the front seat provides rear passengers with a convenient spot to carry miscellaneous items.

Exterior

The NAV 4e was designed with a lifted style that embodies a “premium, sporty and active” lifestyle. Inspired by Kawasaki’s UTVs, the NAV 4e has a distinctive and unique appearance. Its EV-inspired grille features a clear honeycomb pattern with a painted back, giving it a texture that associates the NAV 4e with modern electric vehicles. Adding to its premium design, a 3D Kawasaki emblem is prominently displayed.

A brush-guard-style front bumper on the NAV 4e Limited enhances the rugged aesthetic. Borrowing design cues from Kawasaki’s premium UTVs, the hexagon-shaped steel bumper features attractive plastic covers, creating a high-quality, unique-to-class front end. The aggressive LED headlights further complement the sporty, active style of the NAV 4e.

Color options and design concepts further define the aesthetic of the NAV 4e. The standard and LE models embrace a sporty theme, featuring Vibrant Blue for the standard model and Super Black for the LE model, and are stylish for everyday use. The NAV 4e Limited model conveys elegance, with its Metallic Deep Red exterior offering a luxurious look that complements the black and brown seats and gray roof of its interior.

Interior

Featuring stylish, cushioned seats, numerous charging points, and ample storage compartments, including a lockable glove box, the NAV 4e ensures passengers have convenient places to store their items, charge their devices, and stay entertained. The plush bench seats offer sofa-like comfort whether driving or parked.

The NAV 4e provides thoughtful details for passengers, such as four front cup holders accommodating 30oz. tumblers or 500ml. bottles, and two rear cup holders attached to the front seats. A multi-mount bar above the dashboard with a standard ⅞” diameter offers additional mounting options, while a rearview mirror on the roof and optional side mirrors enhance the range of vision. Grab bars are conveniently integrated into the rugged roof support structure, and large armrests add to passenger comfort. The front armrests attach directly to the frame for a solid feel, and the rear armrests include slots for accessory mounts.

Convenience is further enhanced with multiple USB outlets. The NAV 4e and the NAV 4e LE models include four Type-A USB outlets, two in the front and two in the rear, while the NAV 4e Limited model adds two additional outlets (one Type-A and one Type-C) in the center storage compartment. Floor lighting on the NAV 4e Limited adds a premium touch and practical visibility, while rubber mats provide enhanced grip throughout the interior.

Audio

The NAV 4e Limited features a large 7-inch high-grade full-color TFT LCD screen integrated into its automotive-style dashboard, adding to its modern feel. This screen is compatible with the automotive capabilities of both major mobile operating systems, providing passengers with various options for entertainment, navigation, and connectivity. A built-in microphone allows for seamless telephone conversations when wirelessly connected to a smartphone, ensuring convenience and functionality during rides.

For a superior audio experience, the NAV 4e Limited is equipped with four 6.5-inch roof-mounted speakers that deliver ample sound for in-vehicle entertainment. Additionally, a subwoofer is available as an accessory.

Accessories

The NAV 4e features a full complement of accessories. A flip-down polycarbonate windshield that can be fully extended or folded in half to suit various conditions is available. The windshield is quantum hard coated for scratch and UV resistance, with screen printing that adds a premium aesthetic. A premium black soft enclosure made from durable 600D polyester fabric can be added to the NAV 4e for additional weather protection. This enclosure includes zippered front and rear doors, a zippered rear panel, and large clear vinyl windows. All panels can be rolled up and stored when not used.

Model pricing and availability

Kawasaki NAV 4e

Colors: Vibrant Blue

MSRP: $12,999

Availability: March 2025

Kawasaki NAV 4e LE

Colors: Super Black

MSRP: $15,999

Availability: March 2025

Kawasaki NAV 4e Limited

Colors: Metallic Deep Red

MSRP: $19,999

Availability: March 2025

Source: Kawasaki Motors