‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin named grand marshal of the Mint 400

The Mint 400 announced that wrestling legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has been named grand marshal of the 2025 BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400.

The six-time WWE Champion Austin will kick off race week by leading the Mint 400 parade on Wednesday, March 5th, at 3 p.m. (Photos: Mad Media/Mint 400)

He will serve as grand marshal and compete in the UTV class, piloting his Kawasaki KRX.

“We are thrilled to have Steve leading all the main Mint 400 festivities as grand marshal, including the Mint 400 Parade, The Mint 400 kick-off party, Mint 400 Off-Road Festival, and of course, he will be dropping the green flag at the start of the race on Saturday as well as racing his Kawasaki KRX UTV on Friday,” comments Mint 400 CEO Matt Martelli.

Originally conceived as a promotional event for the Mint Hotel’s yearly deer hunt, The Mint 400 quickly evolved from a mere hotel marketing strategy in 1968 into a bona fide desert racing competition.

Since its resurgence in 2008, “The Great American Off-Road Race” has only grown in prestige. Each year, it attracts larger and more competitive participant fields, making victory even more elusive. It is a must-experience event for both racers and enthusiasts of off-road racing.

“I am excited to be asked to be grand marshal and competing at The Mint 400. It has been a goal of mine to race The Mint since I first got introduced to off-road racing. ‘The Great American Off-Road Race’ is going to be very special – and “that’s the bottom line, cause Stone Cold said so!”

The Mint 400 festivities begin Wednesday, March 5th, with the “12th Annual Mint 400 Vehicle Procession” and continue on Thursday, March 6th, on historic Fremont Street with the “Mint 400 Off-Road Festival.” The festival will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fremont Street East. Over 150 off-road vendors and exhibitors will display their products in front of a crowd of racers and enthusiasts, including nearly 500 race teams. The event is free to the public.

Then, on Friday, March 7, and Saturday, March 8, the 58th Annual BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 will host two days of racing from their official start/finish midway behind Buffalo Bill’s Hotel and Casino in Primm, NV.