Kawasaki reveals 2024 Mules, teases new Ridge UTV

Kawasaki announced its 2024 Mule family of side-by-sides, including the 4010 4×4 series and the compact SX series of side-by-sides. The company is also teasing the news release of a new UTV it calls the Ridge. There are no details yet except for some teaser videos.

2024 Kawasaki MULE PRO-MX

The Mule 4010 Trans 4×4 vehicles convert from a two- to four-passenger vehicle using the Trans Cab system without the need for tools. The Mule 4010 series side-by-sides come in four different configurations. Kawasaki makes available a wide variety of accessories available to increase comfort, convenience, and capability, including a hard cab and a soft cab, winches, windshields, and skid plates.



2024 Kawasaki Mule SX 4×4

The 2-passenger Mule SX takes many of the same styling cues from its siblings in the Mule Pro line of side-by-sides. This compact workhorse fits in the bed of a full-size pickup truck for easy transport. The Mule SX line is available in five configurations, starting with the standard SX two-wheel-drive model up to the fuel-injected 4×4 XC LE model. All four-wheel-drive models from the 2024 Kawasaki Mule SX line of side-by-side vehicles are available with digital fuel injection, making the durable and capable vehicles even more user-friendly.

Commercial Vehicles

Kawasaki's Fleet Edition lineup includes the Mule SX 4×4 FE, Mule 4010 4X4 FE and the Mule 4010 Trans 4×4 FE, which are tailored to meet industrial or commercial job site requirements. (Image: Kawasaki)

For 2024, Kawasaki’s Fleet Edition lineup includes the Mule SX 4×4 FE, Mule 4010 4X4 FE and the Mule 4010 Trans 4×4 FE, which are tailored to meet industrial or commercial job site requirements. The FE models include multiple accessories as standard equipment, requiring fewer modifications to service the needs of these customers. They feature a plastic roof, high-visibility orange seat belts, horn and a universal key. Additionally, FE models are delivered in a Bright White color scheme, allowing the customer to easily add their logo.

Kawasaki has released a series of teaser videos for the new Ridge UTV. Full details will be revealed in January, according to the manufacturer.

Kawasaki has announced, but not delivered details of, a new UTV called the Ridge. Readers might guess this to be an adventure-focused trail machine designed to compete with the Polaris Ranger XD 1500. The manufacturer said it will release details in January.

Retail prices range from $8,199 for the Kawasaki Mule SX up to $13,499 for the Mule Trans 4×4.