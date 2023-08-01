Polaris unveils Ranger XD 1500, a new class of extreme duty UTVs, at dealer show in Nashville

In a whirlwind trip to Nashville on Sunday, July 30, the PSB team got to see firsthand the introduction of a new class of utility vehicles launched on stage at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel & Convention Center. If you like smoke and lasers, then you would not be disappointed with the big reveal.

The showstopper in Nashville was the introduction of the Ranger XD 1500, a new class of extreme-duty UTVs. (Staff photos)

Polaris representatives told PSB that more than 2,500 dealers were in attendance for the three-day dealer event, a first of its kind since before the pandemic. Dealers and their families showed out in force, along with nearly as many Polaris employees to highlight the new products for 2024. But the showstopper was the all-new Ranger XD 1500.

“We spent over five years meeting with farmers, ranchers, large acreage property owners and big game hunters to develop an extreme-duty vehicle that was missing from the market,” says Steve Menneto, president of Polaris Off-Road. “From its ProStar 1,500cc engine to the industry’s only Steeldrive transmission, Ranger XD 1500 is unlike anything else offered today and is yet another example of our relentless commitment to advancing the industry with fresh thinking and innovative solutions that meet the real-world needs of our utility customers.”

The Ranger XD features a new 1,500cc engine and steel belted transmission.

The Ranger XD is the first UTV to feature a 1,500cc 3-cylinder engine that comes in at 110 hp and 105 lb-ft of torque, mated to an automotive-grade, sealed steel belt transmission for greater durability on the job.

“Polaris Ranger has been the No. 1 selling utility side-by-side brand for more than 15 years and with the introduction of Ranger Extreme Duty, we’ve taken the industry’s hardest-working lineup and expanded it,” says Chris Judson, vice president of Off-Road Utility. “A segment of our utility customers said they are facing exceptionally large tasks and they simply need a machine with more power, more torque, more hauling and towing capacity, and more durability. And our team set out to deliver just that, incorporating dozens of new features and the latest engineering to make the Ranger XD 1500 more capable, stronger, and more comfortable than any other utility side-by-side out there.”

About 2,500 Polaris dealers and their families attended the introduction of the Ranger XD.

Towing/Hauling

Farmers, ranchers, and large landowners routinely haul and tow heavy loads around the property, and Polaris says they’ve been asking for solutions to handle these tasks. The Ranger XD is designed to allow hard-working utility customers to haul more, tow more, and get more done with 30% more power than comparable models.

Key features include:

1,500 lb Cargo Box Capacity – Three-quarter ton box capacity providing nearly 50% more box volume than existing models for maximum productivity with fewer trips and bigger loads.

3,500 lb Towing Capacity – For those routinely towing heavy loads on the property, drive better productivity with nearly 40% more towing than existing models.

Ground Clearance – All Ranger XD 1500 models get 15″ of ground clearance with high-clearance arched A-arms to overcome large obstacles.



Strength

Utility customers asked Polaris for a more durable, longer-lasting machine to maximize their uptime and drive efficiency. Designed to last longer, the Ranger XD 1500 is the company’s most durable utility side-by-side to date, which has been engineered from the ground up to be stronger and stand up to the demands of big jobs.

Another new feature is the transmission which is a 100 percent steel-constructed belt that delivers smooth, precise operation and a fully sealed, liquid-cooled design. The design allows for maximum durability and longevity with less maintenance than a rubber belt.

Premium level comfort

Beyond capability and durability, the Ranger XD 1500 has upped the comfort level across the entire lineup with features that include:

Advertisement

Most Spacious Interior – Equipped with a spacious and premium cab available in utility side-by-sides, the XD 1500 offers increased leg and shoulder room, making it easy to enter and exit the vehicle. Adjustable seating and a telescopic steering wheel lets drivers find the perfect fit for height and riding preferences.

Premium Seating – Contoured seating with added bolstering provides more rider comfort along with a center seat that flips down into an armrest with additional cup holders.

Available Heated Seats – For comfort on the coldest days, XD 1500 NorthStar Ultimate is the first utility side-by-side that comes from the factory with heated seats.

Drive Modes – XD 1500 comes with an intuitive and easy-to-use rotary drive mode selector that lets customers choose from four different drive modes.

Heating and Air Conditioning (HVAC) – Riders can stay comfortable in harsh weather conditions in the Ranger XD 1500 NorthStar Edition, featuring an all-new HVAC system and a fully-enclosed, ProShield cab that’s been redesigned with improved sealing to prevent dust and water intrusion while locking in the temperature from the climate-controlled cab.

Sun Visors – All-new integrated sun visors provide improved visibility throughout the day for added confidence while driving.

Ride Command – Available 7″ waterproof touchscreen display powered by Ride Command technology featuring a backup camera, GPS navigation regardless of cell service, and AM/FM radio with Bluetooth streaming capability.

Ride Command+ – Customers can keep tabs on their vehicle directly from the Polaris App and access critical vehicle information like vehicle location, maintenance reminders, and issue diagnostics right from the palm of their hand with the industry’s only connected vehicle technology. Available from the factory on NorthStar Ultimate.

For added versatility, the Ranger XD can be customized in a variety of configurations with the Lock & Ride platform for tool storage.

Customization

With over 70 new Polaris Engineered Accessory options designed specifically for the XD 1500, plus options from partner brands including JBL, Rhino Rack, Pro Armor, Kolpin, and HD Parts, customers have more opportunities than ever before to make their vehicle fit their specific needs.

Lock & Ride MAX – Polaris’ easiest-to-use, most versatile, and confident accessory attachment platform ever. With customizable configurations and the ability to reconfigure on the fly with no tools required, this new accessory platform allows users to prepare for their day, their way. Customers can simply choose and place their accessory, lock it in place, and ride confidently knowing their gear is secure.

New JBL Audio – Polaris partnered with JBL to create the highest-performing audio system ever included in a Ranger from the factory. For customers wanting to turn it up a notch, the JBL Trail Pro 4200 audio upgrade adds rear speakers and two subwoofers for an immersive audio experience.

Glacier Pro HD Plow – New 84″ plow designed for faster, more efficient plowing during the winter months. A hydraulic plow lift and angle kit can be paired with an all-new plow controller to manage the largest plow Polaris has ever offered, all without ever leaving the comfort of the cab.

2024 Ranger XD 1500 Premium: Starting at U.S. $29,999 / CAN $36,199

The vehicle comes equipped with one of the most comprehensive standard packages in a side-by-side to date including 29″ tires, tilt steering and seat slider for customizable comfort, four drive modes, high output LED headlights for enhanced visibility, and USB ports with multiple charging capabilities. The vehicle also comes equipped with boosted brakes and heavy-duty suspension to ensure performance across a variety of off-road environments.

2024 RANGER XD 1500 NorthStar Premium: Starting at U.S. $39,999 / CAN $48,799

This machine features a fully enclosed cab with HVAC temperature and five different mode controls, lockable full doors with power windows and a fixed front glass windshield. Additional features include an electronically controlled power tilt bed to dump heavy loads with ease, an overhead switch panel for easy accessorization, and an overhead rear work light to illuminate the cargo box in low-light conditions. NorthStar Premium comes stock with 30″ Kenda CrossTrail tires and available 32″ tires to overcome large obstacles and tough terrain.

2024 RANGER XD 1500 NorthStar Ultimate: Starting at U.S. $44,999 / CAN $54,499

Rounding out the lineup is the NorthStar Ultimate, which features everything from the NorthStar Premium trim, plus the 7″ infotainment display powered by Ride Command and heated seats. The NorthStar Ultimate trim also delivers an immersive sound experience, featuring full AM/FM radio with Bluetooth streaming capability and industry-exclusive JBL speakers for precise audio and premium sound. Finally, the vehicle comes standard with Ride Command+, allowing for vehicle health monitoring and more.

The 2024 Ranger XD 1500 lineup is expected to begin shipping to dealers in late summer. Stay tuned for more on the Polaris Dealer Show in the next issue of PSB.