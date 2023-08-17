Kawasaki celebrates milestones

In September, Kawasaki Motors celebrates its 70th anniversary of making motorcycles, first making its forays into the motorcycle business in 1953. After the end of World War II, Kawasaki produced motorcycle engines under the name of “Kawasaki Machine Works.”

Since then, Kawasaki has continued to “Let the Good Times Roll” and has shared its motorcycles with customers around the world. Today, Kawasaki motorcycles are sold in more than 90 countries and regions.

1968 Kawasaki H1 500 Mach III. (Photo: Kawasaki)

To commemorate the milestone anniversary, a special exhibition will be held at Kawasaki USA Heritage Hall in Foothill Ranch, California, as well as Kawasaki Good Times World in Kobe, Japan, starting in September 2023. The display will focus on the history of the motorcycle business in the U.S. market, which marked a major turning point in Kawasaki’s overseas strategy.

Kawasaki in the U.S.

Kawasaki’s path to success in the motorcycle industry began with the launch of the KE-1 motorcycle engine in 1953. Several efforts were made to try to expand sales, including working with trading companies to expand to overseas markets, in addition to a business alliance and subsequent merger with the Meguro Manufacturing Company. However, each of these efforts failed to produce the sales results that Kawasaki had hoped for. It was decided that selling directly to dealers would be the better business model.

1966 Kawasaki A1 Samurai 250

In 1966, American Kawasaki Motors was established. Kawasaki’s US operations began with only 10 employees and adopted an innovative policy of “localism” before going on to develop motorcycles like the Kawasaki A1 Samurai 250, Kawasaki H1 500 Mach III, and iconic Kawasaki Z1 900 for the U.S. market. Early on, Kawasaki USA launched a new kind of sales policy aimed at expansion that included the industry’s first model year system and worked to strengthen relationships with dealers by setting up branches in every region of the U.S., thereby consolidating its base in the U.S. market.

In 1974, Kawasaki made a $20 million investment to build a manufacturing plant in Lincoln, Nebraska, to be in line with a coming shift to a floating exchange rate in the U.S. Kawasaki’s Lincoln plant became the first plant built by any Japanese auto or motorcycle manufacturer in the U.S., and it remains Kawasaki’s main plant to this day. It is where all Kawasaki Jet Ski personal watercraft and SxS, including the Teryx and MULE, are still manufactured today.

This year, the KX and Jet Ski brand mark their 50-year anniversaries, and next year the American-born Ninja brand will mark its 40th anniversary.