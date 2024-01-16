AMA to commemorate its 100-year anniversary throughout 2024

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) is gearing up for a year-long, historic celebration as it proudly commemorates its 100th anniversary in 2024. For a century the AMA has been at the forefront of promoting and protecting the interests of motorcyclists, creating a vibrant community of enthusiasts dedicated to the joy of riding.

AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman commented about the organization’s milestone: “Reaching 100 years is a testament to the enduring spirit of motorcycling and the passionate community that has supported the AMA throughout its history. We invite the entire motorcycling community to join us in celebrating this incredible journey as we look forward to shaping the future of motorcycling over the next 100 years.”

As one of the largest motorcycling organizations in the world, the AMA has consistently championed the rights of motorcyclists from all walks of life, evolving to embrace a diverse and growing community of riders since its inception in 1924.

Members and enthusiasts can join the AMA at special events and initiatives throughout the year, including:

Centennial Celebrations: AMA commemorates its 100-year anniversary at its Spring Bike Night (May 18), at AMA Hall of Fame Days (Oct. 10-13), and at its biggest event — AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (July 25-28) — which will be the organization’s ultimate anniversary celebration, complete with an all-points ride from across the U.S. to the event. The AMA will also have anniversary displays at various AMA-sanctioned events throughout the year, including Daytona Bike Week, select AMA Supercross events, the Buckeye Motorcycle & Music Rally, and more.

Historical Exhibits: Explore a fascinating journey through the history of motorcycling and the AMA at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame with special curated exhibits showcasing iconic motorcycles, memorable AMA moments, and the individuals who have shaped the association.

Commemorative Merchandise: Exclusive 100-year anniversary merchandise, including limited-edition apparel and accessories, are now available for enthusiasts who want to own a piece of AMA history at AMAGear.com.

Advocacy Initiatives: The organization will continue its commitment to advocating for the rights of motorcyclists, addressing key issues affecting the community, promoting a positive image of motorcycling, and encouraging government recognition.

