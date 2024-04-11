AMA adds to Government Relations Department

The American Motorcyclist Association has added Grassroots Manager Bob Davis and Legislative Affairs Coordinator Jeremy Robinson to its Government Relations Department.

“Bob and Jeremy are tremendous additions to our government relations team,” says Nick Haris, director of Government Relations. “They both bring a wide range of knowledge and experience within the realm of motorcycling and will undoubtedly strengthen our efforts to preserve your rights as riders.”

“I got a late start in motorcycling, taking a beginner class in 2014. It is no exaggeration to say that class completely changed my life,” Davis says. “I knew immediately that I wanted to get more involved with the motorcycle community. Luckily, I already lived close to the world’s largest motorcycle organization, the AMA. It took a few years to get my foot in the door, but once I started, I knew right away that this was, and still is, the right place for me.”

Davis is a native of Baltimore, Ohio, and a graduate of Kent State University. He brings prior AMA experience to his newfound role, previously serving as the sanction activity coordinator and program & volunteer specialist within the AMA’s Racing and Marketing & Communications Departments. In addition to his work with the AMA, Davis is also a motorcycle safety instructor.

As he shifts into the Government Relations Department, Davis has emphasized his desire to grow within the role and further aid in the AMA’s overall legislative mission. “My initial approach to this new role is to learn as much as I can,” he says. “There is a wealth of experience and knowledge on this team. My goal is to become a valuable resource for the AMA and each and every one of our members.”

Robinson boasts extensive riding and legislative backgrounds, which he will leverage as the AMA’s legislative affairs coordinator. “I hope to bring my knowledge, connections and passion for motorcycles to an already incredible Government Relations team,” Robinson says, “and to continue to build on the successes we have had by working to expand our footprint across Capitol Hill and state legislatures across the country.”

Robinson is a native of Brockport, New York, and got his start in motorcycling at a young age. Hailing from a family of motorcyclists, Robinson has been around dirt bikes his entire life. Robinson’s family also owned Robinson Cycle Sales, a motorcycle dealership in his hometown.

Within his professional career, Robinson has worked in a variety of roles in the legislative field. After graduating from American University with a bachelor’s degree in international relations, Robinson interned with the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance and worked full-time at Leadership Connect, cultivating connections and relationships with policymakers in Washington, D.C.

Combining his lifelong love of motorcycles and his legislative background, Robinson looks forward to working closely with the AMA membership base and preserving their rights as motorcyclists.

“As a kid, I always wanted to be around motorcycles and now I get the opportunity to represent a community that welcomed me and provided me with so many great memories,” he says. “I look forward to meeting the AMA members and getting to learn more about everyone’s different passions within the motorcycle community and how I can help support them.”

The AMA is actively searching for an Eastern states representative to join the Government Relations Department.

