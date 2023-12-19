2024 AMA Hall of Fame Days to run Oct. 10-13

The American Motorcyclist Association will celebrate the great heroes of motorcycling with its annual AMA Hall of Fame Days, which will run Oct. 10-13, 2024, on the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio.

The 2024 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will headline a four-day event on Oct. 10-13 at the AMA campus in Pickerington, Ohio. (Photo: AMA)

“We look forward to hosting AMA Hall of Fame Days again next October,” says Rob Dingman, AMA president and CEO. “After the success of last year’s multi-day event, we can’t wait to open our doors to the motorcycling community again and celebrate the accomplishments of the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.”

The four-day event will be headlined by the 2024 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will take place at the nearby Violet Township Event Center in Pickerington, Ohio, on Thursday, Oct. 10. The Induction Ceremony will serve as the formal celebration of the Hall of Fame Class of 2024, which will be announced at a later date.

Immediately after the Induction Ceremony, an evening reception will be held at the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame Museum. In addition to the evening reception, the event will include a museum open house, bike night, adventure ride, organizer symposium, as well as a pit bike exhibition on the AMA campus.