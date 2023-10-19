AMA announces Vintage Motorcycle Days date for July 26-28, 2024

The American Motorcyclist Association has announced that 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will run July 26-28, 2024, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio.

The American Motorcyclist Association will also celebrate its 100-year anniversary at its annual event in ’24. (Photo: AMA)

“Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is a special event every year, and 2024 is primed to be yet another great weekend of vintage motorcycle fun,” AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman says. “We anticipate the 2024 event will be a memorable time for the thousands of vintage motorcycle enthusiasts who attend, and it will carry extra meaning as we celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the AMA.”

Vintage Motorcycle Days will have something for all vintage motorcycle enthusiasts — including racing in multiple disciplines, North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet and numerous recreational riding activities.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will again serve as the venue for Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days.

“Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days has been a long-standing July tradition on the Mid-Ohio calendar attracting thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from across the country,” says President of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Craig Rust. “Next summer will be even more special as we celebrate the AMA’s 100-year anniversary fittingly in its home state of Ohio. We are all looking forward to another spectacular motorcycling gathering!”

Tickets to 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will be available soon.