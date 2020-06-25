Wilson to direct AMA’s new Member Activity Dept.

The American Motorcyclist Association has created the Member Activity Department to enhance and consolidate efforts to engage members in recreational riding, volunteering and other non-competition activity. Heather Wilson has been promoted to Director of Member Activity to manage the department.

"The AMA has a long and rich history with recreational motorcycle riding in America, dating to our founding in 1924," said AMA president and CEO Rob Dingman. "While we remain as committed as ever to our amateur and professional competition responsibilities, we don't want to lose sight of the trends that inspire non-racers to ride. The recreational riding community represents the greatest number of motorcyclists, by far, in our country, and the Member Activity Department will provide increased focus for serving their needs."

The Member Activity Department brings several existing functions into one department. It will include all AMA-sanctioned member non-competition activity, including riding and volunteer programs, and promote and facilitate sanctioned recreational activities organized by AMA-chartered clubs and promoters. Departmental responsibilities include the Honda AMA National Adventure Riding Series, the Beta AMA National Dual Sport Series, the AMA LongRider program and the AMA National Gypsy Tour presented by Yuasa Battery.

Heather Wilson has been promoted to Director of Member Activity at the American Motorcyclist Association.

The department also will direct recreational engagement elements of AMA-promoted non-competition events and organize AMA Recreational Riding Commissions, which advise AMA staff on how the association can support AMA-sanctioned recreational activity.

Wilson, who joined the AMA communications staff in 2014, will manage the new department. She most recently was the recreational riding manager. Wilson will report to Chief Operating Officer James Holter.

"Motorcycling is my passion, and I'm grateful that I get to spend my days working with AMA members, AMA-chartered event organizers and other partners," Wilson said. "As many motorcyclists can relate, motorcycling has granted me many friendships and experiences. I am committed to the continued progress of recreational riding, and look forward to providing more training and opportunities for AMA volunteers to spread the AMA mission."

Wilson grew up immersed in motorcycling, with her family frequently camping and riding motorcycles together. Her parents established a motorcycle dealership in central Ohio in 1977 and have owned and operated it since.

Wilson currently rides a KTM Freeride 250R dirt bike and a KTM 690 Duke street bike. She is a chief trainer for Motorcycle Ohio, the state's motorcycle safety program, as well as a Motorcycle Safety Foundation-certified instructor. She also volunteers with the 4-H program, local motorcycle clubs and off-road race series.

Wilson holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Ohio University, with specializations in public relations and marketing, as well as a minor in organizational communications.

Prior to her time at the AMA, Wilson was the communications specialist for the Motorcycle Industry Council.