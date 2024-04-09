AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days adds BRL bagger class

During the 2024 Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days July 26-28, BRL baggers will take on the repaved curves of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. America’s celebration of vintage motorcycles will honor eras old and new with national championship racing on the road course.

Pictured is Bagger Racing League racer Benny Carlson. Photo courtesy BRL and AMA

“Mid-Ohio’s 2.4-mile road course, with its legendary Keyhole and Carousel sections, has a fresh coat of asphalt and is ready to welcome a full slate of vintage road racing during VMD,” says Mike Pelletier, director of racing, AMA. “Classes will include hand-shifted pre-war racers, non-current superbikes, modern machines and everything in between — even sidecar rigs. The AMA appreciates our organizing partner WERA Motorcycle Roadracing and their efforts in growing and supporting the program.”

This year, the program will shake the ground in a new way with the addition of big V-twin engines and the visual spectacle of full-faired bagger motorcycles at speed. The AMA Amateur National Bagger Champion will be crowned at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days for the first time. AMA-chartered promoter Bagger Racing League (BRL) is partnering with the AMA and WERA to promote and operate the amateur championship class.

“Baggers were built to tour, but in the right hands and with the right modifications they become some of the wildest racing machines on the planet,” says Rob Buydos, founder, BRL. “The roar they make, how they move around and attack the corners is amazing to watch, and race fans are in for a serious thrill at Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days this year. BRL is thrilled to bring this fabulous racing action to VMD for the first time during the 100th-year celebration of the AMA itself.”

Amateur road racing entry information, rules and additional competitor information will be available soon on the Vintage Motorcycle Days website.

Staged at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days features vintage and post-vintage competition in motocross, trials, hare scrambles, road racing and dirt track. In addition to demo rides of current production bikes, the event includes North America’s largest motorcycle swap meet, bike shows, motorcycling seminars, the Crossroads and more.

Coinciding with the AMA’s 100th Anniversary, the 2024 event is poised to be the biggest ever, with early interest at unprecedented levels and more new events to be announced soon.

AMA members can purchase discounted tickets and secure tent camping spots through the AMA. Tent camping is for non-reserved, non-self-contained units only, and spaces are first-come, first-served. RV passes are required for an RV or self-contained unit. RV passes and non-AMA member tickets are on sale on the Mid-Ohio website.

Proceeds from AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days support the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The AMHF raises money for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.