AMA names new riding commissions for ’24
The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) recently named new Road and Off-Road Recreational Riding Commissions for 2024. The two commissions will continue to serve as volunteer bodies that work to enhance and promote AMA-sanctioned recreational riding events.
“The AMA was formed 100 years ago to give riders something to do with their motorcycles, including a variety of recreational riding activities,” says Rob Dingman, AMA president and CEO. “The 2024 Recreational Riding Commissions will play a critical role in helping the AMA increase and improve recreational riding opportunities as we work towards cultivating a stronger recreational riding structure for the next 100 years.”
The 2024 AMA Recreational Riding Commissions were chosen from a large pool of highly qualified members who have prior experience working with the AMA or local motorcycle clubs and events. Each appointee will serve a one-year term, beginning February 2024, and will work to help strengthen the association’s recreational riding pursuits.
The 2024 AMA Recreational Riding Commission appointees include:
AMA Road Riding Commission
- Cyndi Brandt (Chairperson)
- Maggie McNally
- Marlene Harris
- Mike Stock
- Rick Ferguson
- Victor Casteneda Jr.
- Michael Battaglia
- Paul Flanders
- Robert Trigueros
- David Canada
- Greg Zuest
- Paul Rogers
AMA Off-Road Riding Commission
- Paul Reisinger (Chairperson)
- Paul Watson
- BJ Hessler
- Kalyn Benaroya
- John Luce
- John Newton
- Ken Schuck
- Mike Mauer
- Kevin Higgins
- William Jenkins
- Jonathan Peters
- Karen Umphress
- William Hearne
- Robert Butke
- Robert Nye
- George Wysopal
The commissions will meet throughout the year to address emerging topics and seek avenues to further improve recreational riding opportunities for all AMA members.
Although applications are closed for 2024, AMA says members in good standing may apply to serve on either commission in 2025. Those interested in applying must fill out the form by Sept. 30, 2024.