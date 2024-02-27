AMA names new riding commissions for ’24

The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) recently named new Road and Off-Road Recreational Riding Commissions for 2024. The two commissions will continue to serve as volunteer bodies that work to enhance and promote AMA-sanctioned recreational riding events.

The commissions will meet throughout the year to address emerging topics and seek avenues to further improve recreational riding opportunities for all AMA members. (Photo credit: AMA)

“The AMA was formed 100 years ago to give riders something to do with their motorcycles, including a variety of recreational riding activities,” says Rob Dingman, AMA president and CEO. “The 2024 Recreational Riding Commissions will play a critical role in helping the AMA increase and improve recreational riding opportunities as we work towards cultivating a stronger recreational riding structure for the next 100 years.”

The 2024 AMA Recreational Riding Commissions were chosen from a large pool of highly qualified members who have prior experience working with the AMA or local motorcycle clubs and events. Each appointee will serve a one-year term, beginning February 2024, and will work to help strengthen the association’s recreational riding pursuits.

The 2024 AMA Recreational Riding Commission appointees include:

AMA Road Riding Commission

Cyndi Brandt (Chairperson)

Maggie McNally

Marlene Harris

Mike Stock

Rick Ferguson

Victor Casteneda Jr.

Michael Battaglia

Paul Flanders

Robert Trigueros

David Canada

Greg Zuest

Paul Rogers

AMA Off-Road Riding Commission

Paul Reisinger (Chairperson)

Paul Watson

BJ Hessler

Kalyn Benaroya

John Luce

John Newton

Ken Schuck

Mike Mauer

Kevin Higgins

William Jenkins

Jonathan Peters

Karen Umphress

William Hearne

Robert Butke

Robert Nye

George Wysopal

Although applications are closed for 2024, AMA says members in good standing may apply to serve on either commission in 2025. Those interested in applying must fill out the form by Sept. 30, 2024.