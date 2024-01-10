AMA welcomes Buckeye Motorcycle & Music Rally to Ohio

The American Motorcyclist Association welcomes the Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally to central Ohio. The rally will feature top musical acts, vendor exhibits, bike shows and more June 27-29 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

“It’s great to see this jam-packed rally come to the AMA’s own backyard, promoting the motorcycle lifestyle in a very big way with multiple days of motorcycling fun and music,” says James Holter, chief operating officer, AMA. “We appreciate the support and hospitality the event organizers, 614 Events and Haslam Sports Group are providing to the AMA and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. We expect the Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally to thrive and enrich the region’s motorcycling community not only this summer but many more.”

The AMA will work with AMA-chartered clubs that will plan rides to the event, bring its own 100-year AMA anniversary display to the event and support the event with a showcase of historic motorcycles that highlight the history and heritage of American motorcycling.

“This event has been a multi-year process to bring to the city of Columbus,” says Tim Niese, owner and organizer, Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally. “We are excited to be working with Haslam Sports Group and the AMA to grow this into an annual event.”

On June 28 and 29, several high-profile acts will play inside Historic Crew Stadium during the Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally. Country legend Hank Williams Jr. headlines the slate on June 28, with Brantley Gilbert, Colt Ford and Cory Farley also to perform. Lynyrd Skynyrd serves as the headliner on June 29, with Oliver Anthony, Fuel, Taylor Austin Dye and The Rob Matterhorn Band rounding out the performances that evening. Tickets are required for access to the concerts inside Historic Crew Stadium.

The rally will have several exhilarating opportunities for motorcyclists, including stunt shows, motorcycle dealers and vendors, food trucks, live music and much more in the event’s Biker Mall. The Biker Mall, which will be free to the public, will include a free outdoor stage with performances by A Thousand Horses, Electrik Circus, David Graham & The Eskimo Brothers, Alan Carl, Appalachian Outlaws, Radio City and much more. There will also be camping available near the stadium throughout the three-day event.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Buckeye Motorcycle and Music Rally website or on the Front Gate Tickets website.

