AMA opens registration for Vintage Days race events, swap meet, and more

Mark your calendar for AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days coming up in less than four months, from July 21-23, at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Event registration is now open to reserve a spot in the many happenings such as vintage motocross, road racing, and for swap meet space.

Permco AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is the largest vintage motorcycle event in the country, with over 40,000 attendees each year enjoying off-road and road racing, bike shows, AMA Hall of Fame exhibits, camping, Lap for History, the country’s largest motorcycle swap meet and more.

One of the pillars of this well-attended event is vintage racing in all its forms. Racers who want to get in on the action can do so by registering at vintagemotorcycledays.com/page/racing/.

Along with the action taking place at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series will host a round of its season Saturday, July 22, at the Ashland County Fairgrounds.

For a full schedule of racing, visit vintagemotorcycledays.com/page/racing/.

The swap meet — which spans nearly 80 acres and includes more than 800 vendors — is the largest in the country. A regular space is $140 for AMA members and $190 for non-members, while a prime space is $220 for members and $270 for non-members. Vendor-specific camping is $75.

To reserve a vendor spot, visit vintagemotorcycledays.com/events/swap-meet/.

Pre-registration for the Ashland Dinner Ride, which navigates Ohio’s scenic countryside from the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course to the Ashland County Fairgrounds for a round of the AMA Vintage Flat Track National Championship Series, is now open.

The $50 donation to the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame includes a picturesque ride, special parking, a pit pass and dinner at the historic half-mile track.

Those interested can pre-register for the ride at vintagemotorcycledays.com/events/ashland-dinner-ride/.

The Lap for History, which takes place Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the event, gives riders a chance to ride their motorcycles around the legendary 2.4-mile road racing circuit at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

This year, the procession will be led by event Grand Marshal and AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer Steve Wise.

Pre-register the Lap for History by making a $10 donation to the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation at vintagemotorcycledays.com/events/lap-for-history/.

Registration for pit bike racing — which takes place Friday, July 21, and is for riders 12 years and older — can be found at vintagemotorcycledays.com/page/exhibition-racing/.