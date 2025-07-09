PSB opens nominations for 2025 Honors Awards

Powersports Business magazine is once again shining a spotlight on outstanding performance across the industry with three major award programs open for nominations: the 2025 40 Under 40, Women With Spark, and Best in Class Dealership awards. All nominations are due by September 26, 2025.

These annual honors aim to recognize top talent and innovation at the dealership level and beyond, highlighting individuals and teams driving the powersports industry forward.

40 Under 40: Celebrating Rising Stars

The 40 Under 40 Award honors the next generation of leaders under the age of 40 who are making a difference in all corners of the industry—from dealership operations to marketing, engineering, customer service, technology, and beyond. Nominees must work in the powersports industry and be peer-nominated, with final selections made by the Powersports Business editorial staff.

Whether it’s increasing service efficiency, growing e-commerce channels, or leading sales teams, these professionals are recognized for shaping the future of the industry at both the local and national level.

Women With Spark: Honoring Industry-Changing Leaders

The Women With Spark Award recognizes female professionals who have made a significant impact at their dealerships or companies. Nominees are forward-thinking leaders who influence co-workers, customers, and business culture through dedication, innovation, and passion.

Open to women across the powersports ecosystem — including dealers, manufacturers, service providers, and tech innovators — this award celebrates the invaluable role women play in the industry’s success.

Best in Class Dealership Awards: Recognizing Operational Excellence

Dealerships that have set a new standard in a specific operations category—whether in sales, F&I, service, marketing, or customer experience—are encouraged to apply for the Best in Class Dealership Awards. Open to all powersports dealerships offering new and/or pre-owned unit sales, nominations can be submitted by dealership staff, OEM reps, vendors, or even through self-nomination.

This program is designed to spotlight standout teams and processes that serve as models of operational excellence across the industry.

Nominate Your Peers by September 26

All three awards are peer-nominated and judged by the Powersports Business editorial team. Nomination forms and full details are available now at www.powersportsbusiness.com.

The 2025 Honors Awards will be celebrated at a ceremony during PSB’s 2026 Accelerate Conference in Orlando, Florida, January 18-20, 2026.

Don’t miss this opportunity to recognize the innovators, leaders, and top performers shaping the future of the powersports industry.

To nominate a peer, select from the following form pages: