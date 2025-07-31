Call for nominations: 2025 PSB Honors Awards

Recognize the innovators shaping powersports

Who’s moving the powersports industry forward? PSB wants to know. Nominations are now open for the 2025 Powersports Business Honors Awards, spotlighting individuals and dealerships that are raising the bar across the industry. The categories for peer- or self-nominations include:

40 Under 40

Women With Spark

Best in Class Dealerships

All nominations are due by September 26, 2025. Winners will be celebrated at the 2026 Accelerate Conference in Orlando, Florida, January 18–20.

40 Under 40: Future-Focused Talent Leading the Way

The 40 Under 40 award honors rising professionals under the age of 40 who are already making a major impact — whether in dealership operations, customer experience, digital marketing, service efficiency, engineering, or tech innovation.

Past honorees include:

Landon McMath , owner and president of DRT Motorsports, expanded his side-by-side parts business and played a key leadership role in the ASA Clean Dune Project.

Hunter McCoy , owner of RJ Powersports, led a major expansion in staffing and operations while demonstrating hands-on leadership and a strong work e thic.

thic. Trevor Messersmith , president of California Custom Trailers & Powersports, grew a family business under difficult circumstances and actively supports community causes like 4‑H.

, president of California Custom Trailers & Powersports, grew a family business under difficult circumstances and actively supports community causes like 4‑H. Alec Morefield, GM at Slavens Racing, built a passionate marketing team that aligns brand expertise with customer engagement.

If you know someone redefining what’s possible in powersports, now’s the time to recognize them.

Women With Spark: Celebrating Industry Leaders

The Women With Spark award honors outstanding female professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact across the powersports industry. These women are recognized for their dedication to advancing their roles, fostering positive change, and inspiring others within their organizations and communities.

Notable past honorees include:

Melissa Coffey – Executive Recruiter at Action Recruiting, and founder of CATCH Strategy, a consulting firm based in Austin, Texas. (Also a PSB contributor).

– Executive Recruiter at Action Recruiting, and founder of CATCH Strategy, a consulting firm based in Austin, Texas. (Also a PSB contributor). Courtney Bernhard – Partner in the Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division at Performance Brokerage Services.

– Partner in the Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division at Performance Brokerage Services. Carrie Feinen – Business Account Executive at Torque Group.

– Business Account Executive at Torque Group. Kayla Filipiak – Marketing Coordinator at Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

– Marketing Coordinator at Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Mandy Greasby – Senior Manager of Dealer & Industry Relationships at Rollick, Inc.

– Senior Manager of Dealer & Industry Relationships at Rollick, Inc. Kelly Allain – Executive Director of Business Development, CXI & Internet Sales, American Road Group

These women exemplify the qualities of vision, dedication, and excellence that the Women With Spark award seeks to celebrate. Their achievements continue to inspire and set a high standard for the industry.

Best in Class Dealership Awards: Operational Excellence Worth Celebrating

The Best in Class Dealership Awards highlight dealerships that excel in key areas, including sales performance, finance and insurance (F&I), marketing, service operations, and customer engagement.

Past winners include:

Brinson Powersports (Corsicana, TX) – Best in Class for Side‑by‑Side Accessory Sales: boosted accessory sales by showcasing $60K+ floor packages and launching a “Good‑Better‑Best” strategy, achieving ~17% of total sales on accessories

(Corsicana, TX) – Best in Class for Side‑by‑Side Accessory Sales: boosted accessory sales by showcasing $60K+ floor packages and launching a “Good‑Better‑Best” strategy, achieving ~17% of total sales on accessories Onyx Moto (San Diego, CA) – Best in Class Pre‑Owned Unit Sales: drove a 42% increase in gross profit by leveraging data‑driven inventory selection and tighter purchasing practices

(San Diego, CA) – Best in Class Pre‑Owned Unit Sales: drove a 42% increase in gross profit by leveraging data‑driven inventory selection and tighter purchasing practices Sound Harley‑Davidson (Marysville, WA) – Best in Class for both Employee Satisfaction and New Unit Sales: prioritized employee incentives and community engagement, turning into a strong new‑ownership performer in their district

(Marysville, WA) – Best in Class for both Employee Satisfaction and New Unit Sales: prioritized employee incentives and community engagement, turning into a strong new‑ownership performer in their district Redline Powersports Group (Myrtle Beach, SC) – Best in Class F&I: personalized financing solutions and expert staff boosted customer satisfaction and profit metrics

Whether it’s a breakthrough process or a high-performing team, now’s the time to showcase what makes your dealership a benchmark for others.

🏆 Celebrate at Accelerate 2026

All award winners will be honored during a special ceremony at the 2026 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Orlando, Florida — bringing together dealers, manufacturers, and industry leaders from across North America.

⏳ Nominate by September 26, 2025

Nominations are now open and can be completed in just a few minutes. Self-nominations and peer nominations are encouraged.

The winners will embody the essence of these awards: driving growth while uplifting others around them, whether it’s a dealership team (F&I, Service Dept., or Sales) or an individual who stands out from the crowd. Let’s celebrate the people and teams defining what’s next for powersports!