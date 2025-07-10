KTM surpasses 100,000 units sold in first half of 2025

KTM is entering the second half of 2025 with strong global momentum, having sold more than 100,000 motorcycles to customers worldwide in the first six months of the year. The milestone comes as the brand finalizes a major restructuring, restarts full production, and ramps up support for its dealer network.

KTM CEO Gottfried Neumeister states that demand for the company’s products remains strong. North America remains one of the company’s most important markets, accounting for 24% of total sales in 2024. (Photo: KTM AG)

According to KTM’s parent company, PIERER Mobility AG, over 50,000 units were delivered to dealers and importers globally during the first half of the year. North America continues to be one of the company’s most important markets, accounting for 24% of total sales in 2024.

“Over 100,000 motorcycles sold in the first half gives us confidence that we’re back on the right track. Demand for all of our brands remains strong globally.” — KTM CEO Gottfried Neumeister

Production reboot

After a six-month production pause at KTM’s Mattighofen, Austria, facility due to restructuring, the company has resumed manufacturing. All four production lines are expected to be fully operational by the end of July. The pause enabled KTM to realign its supply and reduce inventory levels at dealerships and importers by approximately 40,000 units.

KTM’s 2025 new model rollout includes six lightweight models in the Street and Adventure segments. (Photo: KTM)



PIERER Mobility AG finalized its court-approved restructuring in late May, recording a €1.2 billion gain and restoring positive EBIT and equity. With production now restarting and financial stability restored, the company says it is focused on achieving long-term dealer profitability and driving retail growth.

Dealer and customer focus

KTM is rolling out several new initiatives aimed at strengthening its global dealer network and engaging directly with customers:

Dealer Excellence Center : A new platform designed to support training, operations, and service quality at KTM dealerships worldwide.

: A new platform designed to support training, operations, and service quality at KTM dealerships worldwide. “Orange Board” : A 15-member customer advisory council selected from more than 5,000 applicants, helping shape future products and services.

: A 15-member customer advisory council selected from more than 5,000 applicants, helping shape future products and services. “Orange Blood”: A global community campaign aimed at deepening brand connection and rider loyalty.

These programs, along with planned staffing expansions in Austria and international markets, reflect KTM’s commitment to improving dealer and customer satisfaction.

U.S. powersports dealers

KTM North America’s new headquarters in California

With demand increasing and production ramping up, KTM is urging U.S. dealers to prepare for the arrival of new inventory and take advantage of available support tools. The company expects the second half of the year to bring strong retail activity, supported by a more balanced inventory pipeline and a renewed push in marketing and rider engagement.

Sources: KTM North America, Inc., PIERER Mobility AG