KTM adds to its executive team, hires former BMW VP

KTM added to its leadership team after bringing on former BMW Motorrad Vice President Stephan Reiff, who is set to join the company as its new chief commercial officer. Reiff will assume his new role in April.

Still in the rebuilding process stemming from its restructuring following the Bajaj investment, KTM named Reiff to his new position just a couple of weeks after Pierer Mobility — soon to be renamed Bajaj Mobility AG — announced a contract extension for Gottfried Neumeister as CEO. Neumeister and Reiff are joined on KTM’s executive board by Chief Financial Officer Petra Preining, who joined KTM in September 2025.

“With Stephan Reiff, we are gaining an exceptionally experienced and strategically strong leader for sales and marketing,” says Gottfried Neumeister, KTM CEO. “His international expertise, deep industry knowledge, and proven track record in the premium motorcycle segment will significantly strengthen our position.”

In his new role, Reiff will be responsible for sales, marketing, brand strategy, dealer network, and after-sales. With more than 25 years of international experience in the industrial and automotive sectors, Reiff is recognized as an expert in global sales, marketing, and brand strategy.

Since 2022, Reiffh has served as a vice president at BMW Motorrad, overseeing worldwide sales, marketing, and aftersales. He began his career as a logistics engineer at Honeywell, followed by consulting projects at A.T. Kearney. He holds a degree in industrial engineering from RPTU Kaiserslautern and brings experience in developing electrified product portfolios, building global teams, and managing international dealer networks.