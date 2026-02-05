The Motorcycle Industry Council has released its 2025 year-end retail sales data, showing an overall decline in U.S. motorcycle and ATV sales while highlighting continued shifts in consumer demand toward smaller-displacement, sport-oriented and off-highway-capable machines.

According to the MIC Ride Report and year-end data, sales of new motorcycles and scooters declined 7.6% in 2025 compared with 2024, while ATV sales fell 3.5% year over year. Motorcycles and scooters accounted for 73.3% of total new-unit sales, with ATVs representing the remaining 26.7%.

“While overall sales softened in 2025, the data points to clear shifts in how and what consumers are buying,” says Buckner Nesheim, MIC director of research and statistics. “Customers are moving toward smaller, affordable, versatile, and performance-focused models, while sales in traditional large-displacement on-highway segments like touring and cruisers continue to decline.”

To provide additional context around the numbers, the MIC released a video presentation as part of its Ride Report, featuring Jason Weigandt, editorial director of Racer X Illustrated and longtime broadcast voice of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and American Flat Track. In the video, Weigandt walks through key category and segment trends, comparing 2025 results with both 2024 and pre-pandemic 2019 data.

Total new-unit motorcycle sales were down 8% in 2025 compared with 2024, according to the MIC. Despite the decline, several segments posted gains or showed long-term growth.

Sport bike sales increased 13% in 2025, continuing a multi-year upward trend. Weigandt noted that all of the category’s growth came from models under 750cc, underscoring strong demand for smaller and midsize sport bikes.

Trail bike sales were flat overall for the year, but midsize models over 125cc posted a 9% increase compared with 2024. The adventure category remained one of the industry’s strongest growth stories, with sales up 52% since 2019. In 2025, adventure bike growth continued to be driven by smaller-displacement models, with units under 600cc increasing 10% year over year.

In contrast, traditional on-highway segments continued to lose ground. Touring motorcycle sales declined 13% in 2025, while cruiser sales were down 6%, according to the MIC.

Looking at longer-term trends, Weigandt pointed to a significant shift in market share since 2019. Off-highway-capable motorcycles — including adventure, dual sport, trail and off-road competition models:

[These models] have collectively gained eight points of market share since 2019, including a two-point gain in 2025 alone. Sport bikes have gained seven points of market share over the same period, with three points added year over year.

As those categories have grown, traditional on-highway motorcycles have lost a combined 15 points of market share since 2019.

The MIC attributes the shifts to several factors, including expanded product offerings from manufacturers, changing demographics, and increased interest from younger and female riders. Smaller-displacement motorcycles are generally more affordable, easier to insure, and more approachable for new or returning riders, while also appealing to experienced riders looking for lighter, more versatile options.

More detailed sales data — including category, brand, state and regional breakdowns — is available to MIC members through the MIC Ride Report, Quarterly Flash Report, Sales Unit Summary, and additional reports available at mic.org.