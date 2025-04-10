MX Sports, host organizer of the 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) has introduced additional luxury camping options for its annual event held at Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway Oct. 2-5.

In partnership with The Pop-Up BNB, a mobile glamping hotel service, the brand-new Racer X GlampGround will provide an exclusive luxury camping option for any fans looking to enhance their MXoN experience.

A total of 50 tent sites will comprise the Racer X GlampGround and are now available for rent via www.MXoNUSA.com, with prices ranging from $1,250 to $1,750 for a three-night stay.

“Camping and the sport of motocross go hand-in-hand, and with the world’s single-biggest motocross race coming back to the U.S., we wanted to introduce an opportunity for fans to fully immerse themselves in this prestigious event,” says Tim Cotter, director of MX Sports Pro Racing. “The Racer X GlampGround will be the first of its kind for a high-profile motocross event here in the states and we hope it sets a new standard for what a camping experience can look like at motorsports events.”

The grounds will sit a short walk to and from the racetrack and will kick off the weekend with a welcome mixer on Thursday evening hosted by Racer X. The mixer will also feature Racer X founder and editor-in-chief Davey Coombs, Peacock/NBC trackside reporter Jason Thomas and Pro Motocross on Peacock/NBC host Jason Weigandt. Guests will also receive special visits from American motocross legends throughout the weekend.