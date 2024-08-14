Third Suzuki RM Army Boot Camp set for Ironman Raceway

Suzuki Motor USA and H.E.P. Motorsports will host its third in a series of 2024 RM Army Boot Camp events for Suzuki RM and RM-Z motocross riders on Aug. 23 at Ironman Raceway.

Scheduled for the Friday before the Ironman MX National from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., on August 23, Suzuki riders will have a chance to ride on the epic Ironman MX National track. (Photos: Suzuki Motor USA)

The Suzuki RM Army Boot Camp lets Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners hang with some of their favorite Suzuki racers at select MX tracks around the country. H.E.P. Motorsports riders Ken Roczen, Kyle Chisholm, and Colt Nichols project to be on-site at the Ironman Raceway RM Army Boot Camp along with the H.E.P. Motorsports Team.

RM Army Boot Camp events, launched in 2023, have earned much interest among Suzuki riders and the motocross press for the good times, the great riding, and the memorable experiences these events provide. Boot Camp events offer Suzuki MX motorcycle owners the chance to ride, learn, and hang out with their favorite H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki team racers, not to mention learn insider pro tips taught by H.E.P. Motorsports team technicians.

Chris Wheeler, Suzuki Motor USA, LLC, Motorsports Manager, giving an RM Army Boot Camp attendee some rider feedback.

All current Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners are encouraged to attend these once-in-a-lifetime events, which are complimentary for being loyal Suzuki owners, and honorary RM Army recruits.

Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners may pre-register at SuzukiCycles.com/Racing/RM-Army-Boot-Camp for the chance to hang and ride with premier Suzuki athletes like Ken Roczen, Kyle Chisholm, and Colt Nichols.

RM Army Boot Camp #4 is also planned for September 25 at Perris Raceway in Perris, California.