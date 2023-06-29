Suzuki reveals 2024 RM-Z motorcycles and select youth products 

Suzuki Motor USA has introduced its 2024 RM-Z motocross models and select youth motorcycle and ATV products. Coming off a resurgent 2023 Supercross season, Suzuki’s RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 remain a weapon of choice for riders at all levels.

Suzuki’s recreational youth motorcycles, the proven DR-Z125L and DR-Z50, continue providing an excellent entry point and riding skills learning path for young riders.

Suzuki’s QuadSport youth ATV, the QuadSport Z50, offers families with young riders a great route to discover the sport and extend their kids’ riding skills. With thoughtful features that help deliver fun for young riders and peace of mind for parents, the QuadSport Z50 is a great entry into off-road riding.

Motocross

RM-Z450- Legendary rider Ken Roczen proved the RM-Z450 remains the champion’s choice. The RM-Z450’s sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis provide the effective power and precise handling required to continue Suzuki’s race-winning legacy.

The RM-Z450 epitomizes Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy of “RUN, TURN, and STOP” with strong brakes to help provide superb stopping power, a wide spread of engine muscle with high peak power; and a strong, light and agile chassis allowing the RM-Z450 to remain the class standard for cornering performance.

Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0 and proven fuel-coupler system that is included with each 2024 RM-Z450.

Key Features:

Fuel-injected engine delivers great throttle response delivering high peak power.

Evolved traction management system helps the bike hook up.

Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) gets you out front.

Light, aluminum frame and swingarm balance lightness with strength.

Chassis dimensions blend nimble handling with stability.

Coil spring fork provides impressive performance and easy tuning.

Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion) shock settings deliver remarkable damping response.

Bridgestone X30 tires bring outstanding grip.

Large 270mm front brake rotor helps increase stopping power and feel.

Compact rear master cylinder design helps prevent mud from collecting on it, and from snagging on rider’s boots.

Narrow cockpit lets rider move with ease for maximum racing performance.

Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is supplied, providing quick fuel injection and ignition tuning through an easy-to-use smartphone application.

Fuel couplers are also included for quick and easy EFI tuning.

2024 Suzuki RM-Z450

RM Army Edition

The RM Army Edition is back for 2024. This kit is comprised of a special set of components making 2024 RM-Zs even more race-ready, right out of the gate.

New for 2024, the RM Army Edition kit includes an exclusive full-system exhaust from Pro Circuit. The new system has a Stainless-Steel Head Pipe, a Titanium Silencer Shell and a Carbon Fiber End Cap wrapped with a custom RM Army Edition decal. Also included is a fresh, new RM Army graphics package from Throttle Syndicate further enhancing the RM-Z’s styling.

All 2024 model RM-Z250’s and RM-Z450’s purchased through September 30, 2023, will include an RM Army Edition Kit free of charge. RM Army Edition kits will be shipped directly to the selling Suzuki dealer after a rider purchases a new 2024 RM-Z motocross model. Combining this kit with the adjustability that Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 provides, the RM-Z reinforces itself even more as a worthy competitor.

RM-Z250- The 2024 RM-Z250 remains the choice of wise professionals and privateers everywhere, as the agile bike mirrors the sleek, race-ready RM-Z450 with a flexible engine and responsive chassis producing exceptional performance.

Fed by a dual injector EFI system, a center-port cylinder head, and an AMA-compliant exhaust system, the RM-Z250’s four-stroke, four-valve engine delivers strong, usable power through the entire rev range.

The RM-Z250 has an enduring reputation as the best-handling 250 on the track. The twin-spar aluminum frame and hydro-formed swingarm carry a KYB suspension using a coil spring fork and a rear shock with four-way damping force adjustment. Strong brakes and ergonomically shaped bodywork help the rider maneuver the RM-Z250 as it carves up the racetrack.

Tuning the RM-Z250’s fuel injection and ignition for maximum performance is easy, again thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner 2.0 and proven fuel-coupler system. Suzuki’s Winning Balance is on display with the 2024 RM-Z250 as it sets its own high standard for cornering performance.

Key Features:

Dual-injected engine delivers excellent throttle response and peak power.

KYB coil spring fork and shock have efficient spring rates and damping force settings.

Aggressive Suzuki race styling and race-ready ergonomics

Center-port cylinder head increases output and throttle response.

Dual fuel injector system boosts high rpm power.

Traction management system helps the bike hook up.

Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) gets you out front.

Coil spring KYB fork provides outstanding performance and easy tuning.

KYB rear shock and linkage deliver remarkable smoothness.

Race-ready, high-grip Dunlop MX33 tires

Large-diameter front brake helps increase stopping power and feel.

Compact rear master cylinder design helps prevent mud from collecting on it and from catching on the rider’s boots.

Aggressive styling from the championship caliber RM-Z450

Narrow cockpit helps the rider move with ease for maximum racing performance.

Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 is supplied, providing quick fuel injection and ignition tuning through the easy-to-use smartphone application.

Fuel couplers are also included for quick and easy EFI tuning.

2024 Suzuki RM-Z250

Youth Motorcycles

DR-Z125L- Well suited for young and smaller-stature riders, the 2024 DR-Z125L can take on the dirt like a larger, more expensive bike. Large-diameter 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tires, as well as a front disc brake, help deliver big bike performance to a size-appropriate motorcycle.

The DR-Z125L is the perfect platform to build essential riding skills, thanks to a manual clutch and a five-speed transmission helping young riders develop their skills as they advance within the sport. Styled to mirror Suzuki’s championship-winning RM-Z motocrossers, this DR-Z continues with proven engineering, while the sharp handling and ample low-end and mid-range power provide the get-up-and-go that defines Suzuki off-road bikes.

Key Features:

Compact and dependable, 124cc, 4-stroke, single cylinder engine.

Smooth-shifting transmission with easy-pull clutch.

Strong steel frame and beam-style swingarm.

Telescopic forks and link-type rear suspension.

Champion-approved RM-Z styling graphics.

2024 Suzuki R-Z125L

DR-Z50- The 2024 Suzuki DR-Z50 is the ideal way to introduce young, beginning riders to motorcycling. The four-stroke powered DR-Z50 wraps big bike looks around a platform developed to keep supervising adults in control of the ride while their rider begins to learn the sport.

This compact, Suzuki-built mini-bike brings ease and convenience to riders just getting started on two wheels. With an automatic clutch and three-speed transmission, easy-to-use electric starting and a low 22-inch seat height, the race-styled DR-Z50 helps build confidence and ability for young, supervised riders. The proven, easy-to-maintain 49cc engine delivers smooth, controllable power. Adult supervisors may adjust the engine’s power level, so young riders learn riding skills at a proper and comfortable learning pace.

This motorcycle can be in the family for years, thanks to its stout construction and sturdy 10-inch wheels; the Suzuki DR-Z50 mixes a reliable engine with quality running gear built and engineered to last.

Key Features:

Reliable, easy-to-control 49cc, 4-stroke engine

Smooth-shifting 3-speed transmission with automatic clutch

Push-button electric starting with a backup kick starter

Keyed ignition and power limiter for supervising adult control

Champion-approved RM-Z-inspired race styling and graphics

2024 Suzuki DR-Z50

Youth ATV

QuadSport Z50- The 2024 QuadSport Z50 is designed for adult-supervised riders aged six and older and includes features that help make learning to ride safe and fun. With a focus on safety and adult control, this quad features a throttle limiter to help control engine output, a tether switch to remotely shut off the ignition, and a keyed main switch that helps prevent unauthorized use.

Adjustable hand controls, an automatic transmission, full floorboards, and a low seat height make sure beginning riders enjoy active convenience and control while learning. To sum it up, the QuadSport Z50 is filled with quality, safety and style, making it the perfect choice for younger adventurers.

Key Features:

Designed for adult-supervised riders ages 6 and older

Keyed ignition and remote, tether-type engine stop switch

Adjustable throttle limiter controls speed

Easy electric starting, plus backup recoil starter

Smooth-running CVT automatic transmission

2024 Suzuki QuadSport Z50