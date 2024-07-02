ATVDealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterSuzukiTop Stories

Suzuki doubles factory warranty on KingQuad ATVs

The StaffJuly 2, 2024

Suzuki Motor USA has announced that new KingQuad ATVs purchased on and after July 1, 2024, include a 24-month, unlimited-mileage Limited Warranty, effective from the date of purchase. 

By doubling the length of the KingQuad ATV factory warranty to two years, Suzuki strengthens customer confidence in the KingQuad ATV product line, earned over four decades, and gives testimony to its commitment to solid engineering and product quality. The two-year warranty policy is designed to provide even greater customer peace of mind on its ATV line.

Suzuki KingQuad ATVs
Current Suzuki motorcycle, ATV, and scooter owners who purchase a new KingQuad ATV may also qualify for the just-announced $250 Suzuki KingQuad Owner Loyalty Incentive program. Photo courtesy of Suzuki

Suzuki KingQuad ATVs are built exclusively at Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation’s (SMAC), facility, in Rome, Georgia. SMAC has just celebrated a manufacturing milestone, having built over 500,000 ATVs in the U.S. New Suzuki KingQuad models purchased after July 1, 2024, will automatically receive the two-year limited warranty and buyers will not need to take any special action with their authorized Suzuki dealer.

Current Suzuki motorcycle, ATV, and scooter owners who purchase a new KingQuad ATV may also qualify for the just-announced $250 Suzuki KingQuad Owner Loyalty Incentive program. KingQuad ATV buyers may also qualify for 0% financing or incentives up to $1,000 in customer cash towards the purchase of a new KingQuad ATV after July 1, 2024.

