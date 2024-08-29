Trader Interactive shares 2024 ATV market trends

This article originally appeared in the September edition of Powersports Business and was written by Gillian Luce.

Leveraging data can prove fruitful for dealers’ bottom line. The most up-to-date data can give a competitive edge in understanding trends, preferences, and shifts in the market, empowering dealerships to make data-driven decisions. For example, if dealers understand consumer search behavior in their market, then they could secure the right inventory mix to be most attractive to buyers. ATV Trader pulled together key year-over-year data insights to help dealers refine their inventory, marketing strategies, and customer service in 2024.

New vs. used units market share

Between 2022 and 2024, there has been a consistent rise in new ATV listings compared to used models. By early 2024, new ATV sales accounted for 89% of inventory on ATV Trader, while used units only made up 11%.

Consumer preferences based on search behavior Top Makes YOY By Search Results Page Impressions:

2022 Polaris Can-Am Honda Yamaha Kawasaki 2023 Polaris Can-Am Honda Kawasaki Yamaha 2024 Polaris Can-Am Honda Kawasaki Yamaha

Since 2022, Polaris, Can-Am, and Honda have remained as the ATV brands with the highest search volume. Kawasaki and Yamaha have also climbed into the top 5 most sought-after ATV brands from 2022 to 2024. In terms of vehicle detail page views, Polaris has held the number one position since 2022, with Can-Am maintaining a strong second place.

Top Make/Models YOY By Search Results Page Impressions:

2022 Polaris-RZR Polaris-Ranger Can-Am-Maverick Can-Am-Defender Honda-Pioneer 2023 Polaris-RZR Polaris-Ranger Can-Am-Defender Can-Am-Maverick Honda-Pioneer 2024 Polaris-RZR Polaris-Ranger Can-Am-Defender Honda-Pioneer Can-Am-Maverick

As for the specific models that have high demand on ATV Trader, The PolarisRZR stands out as the unrivaled leader in search and view popularity since 2022. Additionally, the Can-Am Defender has climbed the ranks in annual search trends, surpassing the Can-Am-Maverick to secure the fourth spot in 2023 and overtaking the Polaris-Ranger in 2024, propelling it to the position of the second most searched model this year. This continuous high level of engagement with the listings of these top five models since 2022 is a testament to the enduring appeal and consumer connection with these top 5 brands.

Top keyword searches year to date Consumers searching for ATVs frequently use “Four Seater,” “UTV,” “Four Wheeler,” “ATV,” and “Side-by-side” as keywords.

Popular search terms have unveiled a significant spike in consumer interest towards UTVs, particularly those that are multiseater and boast versatility in their design and functionality.

The insights gathered reveal a clear consumer preference for utility terrain vehicles, highlighted by the fact that the leading five models between 2022 and 2024 are exclusively UTVs. These models stand out for their ability to merge the thrill of offroading with functional features, including the capability to seat additional passengers comfortably. Dealers can take advantage of the growing interest in vehicles that offer top-notch performance, comfort, and utility by utilizing SEO and merchandising strategies based on trending search terms.

As the Off-road vehicle market continues to evolve in 2024, leveraging up-to-date sales data is paramount for dealers aiming to stay competitive and meet consumer expectations. The increasing preference for new units, the consistent dominance of brands like Polaris, Can-Am, Honda, Kawasaki, and Yamaha, and the specific popularity of models such as the Polaris RZR highlight crucial trends that can guide inventory and marketing strategies.

By integrating these insights into your business strategies, you can enhance your inventory selection, optimize marketing efforts, and ultimately drive customer satisfaction and sales success through the rest of the year.

Gillian Luce is the AVP of Recreation Marketing for Trader Interactive. With nearly 20 years of experience in online marketplace marketing, Gillian channels that expertise as part of the team at the leading powersports marketplaces.